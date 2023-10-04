Google Pixel Watch 2: Last minute leak reveals big fitness feature; Know what's coming

The new Pixel Watch 2 is generating quite a buzz as it gets ready to make its debut at the upcoming Made by Google event. While everyone's excited about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, don't forget to keep an eye on the Pixel Watch 2. It's been a year in the making since its predecessor, and here's what you need to know.

According to a tipster, Kamila Wojciechowska, who is known for revealing Pixel device-related information, the Pixel Watch 2 is set to introduce a cool new feature called automatic workout tracking. This means the smartwatch can figure out when you start exercising and can also pause and stop tracking when you need it to, 9to5Google reported.

Here's How It Works

As per the leak, this is how the feature can work. When you begin your workout, the Pixel Watch 2 detects the type of exercise you're doing. If you want to track it, you can simply press a button. But if you're not interested in tracking, you can easily dismiss it. It's a small but handy addition that brings the Pixel Watch 2 up to par with other fitness-focused smartwatches.

Unlike the previous model, the Pixel Watch 2 will be able to do what many health-focused smartwatches already can: track your workout automatically. It will keep tabs on things like your pace, heart rate, and even the number of laps you do.

One of the most significant improvements is that the watch knows when you start and stop working out, so if you're cycling and decide to take a break or switch to a different activity, it will automatically pause the workout tracking for you. This is something the previous Pixel Watch could not do.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to run on WearOS, possibly WearOS 4, and because Google owns Fitbit, it is likely to maintain integration with Fitbit features. You can look forward to standard health tracking features like a heart rate sensor, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, detailed sleep tracking, and even step-by-step navigation.

And that's not all. The watch might also include Google's fast heart rate tracking, and there's even talk of a temperature sensor.

So, it looks like the Pixel Watch 2 is gearing up to be a great fitness companion with some exciting new features. Stay tuned for more updates at the Made by Google event.

