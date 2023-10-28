Icon
Home Wearables News Google research reveals it can turn ANC earbuds into heart rate sensor “with a simple software update”

Google research reveals it can turn ANC earbuds into heart rate sensor “with a simple software update”

Google has detailed its research in audioplethysmography (APG), that highlights that the company can turn an ANC earbud into a heart rate sensor without requiring any additional hardware.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 15:24 IST
Icon
AirPods
Google said that this research “unlocks new possibilities for low-cost health sensing”. (Pexels)
AirPods
Google said that this research “unlocks new possibilities for low-cost health sensing”. (Pexels)

Google has recently detailed the findings of new research that can have groundbreaking potential in creating affordable health sensors. The research highlights that Google can convert an earbud with ANC (active noise cancellation) feature into a heart rate sensing device and that too, without any additional hardware or physical modification of the earbuds. While we may have to wait for peer reviews in order to see how practical this solution is, it can kickstart a new way of health monitoring.

Calling the ear canal an ideal location for health sensing, Google announced the findings of the research in a post, and said, “We introduce a novel active in-ear health sensing modality. Audioplethysmography (APG) enables ANC hearables to monitor a user's physiological signals, such as heart rate and heart rate variability, without adding extra sensors or compromising battery life”. 

The post also added that APG exhibits high resilience to motion artifacts, adheres to safety regulations with an 80 dB margin below the limit, remains unaffected by seal conditions, and is inclusive of all skin tones. All these factors make it a better health sensor than existing methods.

Google can turn ANC earbuds into heart rate monitor

As per the report, APG sends a low-intensity ultrasound transmitting wave (TX wave) using an ANC headphone's speakers and collects the receiving wave (RX wave) via the onboard feedback microphones. “The APG signal is a pulse-like waveform that synchronizes with heartbeats and reveals rich cardiac information, such as dicrotic notches,” explained Google.

The research report also explained why the ear canal is an ideal location to sense heartbeats. It said that the auditory canal receives its blood supply from the arteria auricularis profunda, also known as the deep ear artery. This artery forms an intricate network of smaller vessels that extensively permeate the auditory canal. Slight variations in blood vessel shape caused by the heartbeat (and blood pressure) can lead to subtle changes in the volume and pressure of the ear canals.

After the process was developed, the researchers conducted two rounds of user experience studies with 153 participants and found that APG achieved consistently accurate heart rate (3.21% median error across participants in all activity scenarios) and heart rate variability (2.70% median error in inter-beat interval) measurements.

However, it may be too soon for the technology to be developed into products. First, the research will have to be validated through peer reviews, and if Google passes the test, it can file for patents and certifications, which would involve another round of tests. Only after that will the tech giant be able to include this technology in its products.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 15:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon