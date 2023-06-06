Home Wearables News Hands-on with Apple Vision Pro at WWDC: "Gave me goosebumps"

Hands-on with Apple Vision Pro at WWDC: "Gave me goosebumps"

The futuristic Apple Vision Pro headset was unveiled at the WWDC yesterday and this lucky person got the chance to run it through its paces. Check the mind-blowing reaction.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 08:58 IST
Apple Vision Pro
Getting hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro drew amazing reactions. (Apple YouTube)
Apple Vision Pro
Getting hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro drew amazing reactions. (Apple YouTube)

Apple CEO Tim Cook had convinced many that the WWDC 2023 keynote session was finished in one hour till he dropped the iconic ‘One more thing' line and introduced to the world the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first mixed reality headset. In the hour that followed, we were taken on a roller coaster ride with the massive claims on how this product could define spatial computing, and cinematic videos showcasing an array of futuristic things the product was capable of. But what actually is the experience of the product like? A Twitter user, who was part of the select members invited to Apple Park to attend the event and demo the products, has shared their experience.

Hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro

Neil Cybart, an Apple and tech analyst and the founder of Above Avalon, an Apple-focused blog site, expressed his opinion on the Apple Vision Pro through a series of tweets. It started with this tweet, “I spent some time using Apple Vision Pro. Apple has something big here, and they know it. This is the future of computing. My experience was trippy, freaky. Hard to describe but almost like a dream. Spatial photos/video gave me goosebumps. Will revolutionize memories”.

“I spent about 30 minutes using Apple Vision Pro. Went through 15 or so different things. Slight learning curve to use, but by the end I was navigating 3-4 steps, including moving between apps on my own just fine. A very surreal experience. Makes iPhones, iPads, Macs feel dated,” they added.

However, some people raised concerns about the learning curve of the product being too steep and potentially excluding some people from experiencing the product. In a tongue-in-cheek comment, one user asked whether his grandma can use the product. Cybart replied, “Don't know your grandmother but nothing about it that a certain group won't be able to master”.

Another concern raised was that the vivid and rich experience of the product could make real life feel tame. This could lead to an addiction to the product. Cybart responds, “the headset allows you to experience the event in real time. You then can relive the experience later on. I did not get the impression of anything being artificial or fake”.

There are many questions around the product, but the early reactions definitely tell us that people are enjoying using the headset and that its potential seems to be massive in scope.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 08:58 IST
