Icon
Home Wearables News Headphone extravaganza: Sony, Anker, JBL to Skullcandy, unmissable deals on top brands

Headphone extravaganza: Sony, Anker, JBL to Skullcandy, unmissable deals on top brands

In the market for some good headphones? These these ones out from leading brands, including Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 14:59 IST
Icon
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
top headphones
1/5 MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange. (Amazon)
top headphones
icon View all Images
Upgrade your audio game with these top headphones from top brands! Save big on Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser headphones. (representative image)

If you're a music enthusiast looking to elevate your audio game, here is a headphones treat for you! Renowned brands like Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser have some awesome offerings that will satiate your every audio-linked demand. With these amazing headphones, you can experience premium sound quality, noise cancellation, and superior audio technology without burning a hole in your pocket. Check out the headphones from Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser.

1. Sony WH-CH720N Headphones:

Sony, a trusted name in audio technology, has these amazing wireless noise-canceling headphones. These headphones feature a remarkable 50-hour battery life, multi-point connection, and an Integrated Processor V1 for an immersive music experience. With comfortable lightweight design, adjustable ambient sound modes, and crystal clear hands-free calling, these headphones are a steal. These are for just Rs. 7987, down from their original price of Rs. 14,990.

B0BXXPG6FP-1

2. Soundcore by Anker Headphones:

Anker, known for reliable and affordable audio products, has these Soundcore headphones out in the market. These headphones boast 2X stronger noise reduction, LDAC support for hi-res wireless audio, and a whopping 40 hours of ANC playtime. Crafted for comfort and style, they offer a premium listening experience. These are available at just Rs. 8999. They have been marked down from Rs. 14,999.

B0C6KFZC9Z-2

3. JBL Tune 770NCANC Headphones:

These headphones come with adaptive noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, JBL Pure Bass Sound, and customizable sound tuning via the JBL Headphones App. Enjoy hands-free calls and immersive sound with ease. JBL's Tune 770NCANC headphones, originally priced at Rs. 9,999, can be yours for only Rs. 5999 after a 40% discount.

B09CYX92NB-3

4. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones:

With powerful 40mm drivers, active noise canceling, and a long-lasting 22-hour battery life, these headphones provide a captivating audio experience. They also offer an Ambient Mode to stay connected to your surroundings. The Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones are available at just Rs. 8000, down from their original price of Rs. 19,999.

B08G1ZBKGP-4

5. Sennheiser HD 450SE Headphones:

These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology, active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and intuitive controls, including a Virtual Assistant button. Sennheiser headphones' exceptional audio quality is now affordable too, with the HD 450SE headphones priced at Rs. 7989 from the original Rs. 14,990.

 

All these headphones cater to a wide range of budgets, ensuring that both budget-conscious and premium-seeking audiophiles can find their perfect match. Whether you're a fan of Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, or Sennheiser, these headphones have something for everyone. Don't miss out on this golden

B09325WTV5-5

opportunity to level up your audio experience!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 14:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon