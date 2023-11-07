Headphone extravaganza: Sony, Anker, JBL to Skullcandy, unmissable deals on top brands

If you're a music enthusiast looking to elevate your audio game, here is a headphones treat for you! Renowned brands like Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser have some awesome offerings that will satiate your every audio-linked demand. With these amazing headphones, you can experience premium sound quality, noise cancellation, and superior audio technology without burning a hole in your pocket. Check out the headphones from Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, and Sennheiser.

1. Sony WH-CH720N Headphones:

Sony, a trusted name in audio technology, has these amazing wireless noise-canceling headphones. These headphones feature a remarkable 50-hour battery life, multi-point connection, and an Integrated Processor V1 for an immersive music experience. With comfortable lightweight design, adjustable ambient sound modes, and crystal clear hands-free calling, these headphones are a steal. These are for just Rs. 7987, down from their original price of Rs. 14,990.

2. Soundcore by Anker Headphones:

Anker, known for reliable and affordable audio products, has these Soundcore headphones out in the market. These headphones boast 2X stronger noise reduction, LDAC support for hi-res wireless audio, and a whopping 40 hours of ANC playtime. Crafted for comfort and style, they offer a premium listening experience. These are available at just Rs. 8999. They have been marked down from Rs. 14,999.

3. JBL Tune 770NCANC Headphones:

These headphones come with adaptive noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, JBL Pure Bass Sound, and customizable sound tuning via the JBL Headphones App. Enjoy hands-free calls and immersive sound with ease. JBL's Tune 770NCANC headphones, originally priced at Rs. 9,999, can be yours for only Rs. 5999 after a 40% discount.

4. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones:

With powerful 40mm drivers, active noise canceling, and a long-lasting 22-hour battery life, these headphones provide a captivating audio experience. They also offer an Ambient Mode to stay connected to your surroundings. The Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones are available at just Rs. 8000, down from their original price of Rs. 19,999.

5. Sennheiser HD 450SE Headphones:

These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology, active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and intuitive controls, including a Virtual Assistant button. Sennheiser headphones' exceptional audio quality is now affordable too, with the HD 450SE headphones priced at Rs. 7989 from the original Rs. 14,990.

All these headphones cater to a wide range of budgets, ensuring that both budget-conscious and premium-seeking audiophiles can find their perfect match. Whether you're a fan of Sony, Anker, JBL, Skullcandy, or Sennheiser, these headphones have something for everyone. Don't miss out on this golden

opportunity to level up your audio experience!