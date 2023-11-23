Icon
Home Wearables News Human Ai Pin: Tech behind this awesome AI-powered wearable

Human Ai Pin: Tech behind this awesome AI-powered wearable

The Humane Ai Pin is being touted as a “smartphone without a screen”. But what powers this latest tech innovation? Know all about the tech behind the Humane Ai Pin.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 19:19 IST
Icon
Humane Ai Pin
Humane Ai Pin is the company’s first-ever wearable device that could potentially replace smartphones one day. (Humane)
Humane Ai Pin
Humane Ai Pin is the company’s first-ever wearable device that could potentially replace smartphones one day. (Humane)

The Paris Fashion Show in October witnessed a tech-meets-fashion moment as artificial intelligence (AI) startup Humane unveiled its first-ever wearable device called Ai Pin. The Star Trek-esque combadge was designed by Humane, a Sam Altman-backed company founded by ex-Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. But what is it? The device is an AI-powered device that can potentially do all the tasks that your smartphone does, without a display, and that is why it is being touted as a “smartphone without a screen”. But what powers this latest tech innovation? Know all about the tech behind the Humane Ai Pin.

Humane Ai Pin: Tech behind the AI-powered wearable pin

AI is at the forefront of the Humane Ai Pin, which is bolstered by the fact that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman holds a 14 percent stake in the company. It is powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset and an AI engine which is likely to be GPT-4, although the company does not mention the name. As per the rumours, the Humane Ai Pin likely features Qualcomm's XR/VR/AR lineup under the hood.

It, however, does mention OpenAI and Microsoft in its press release, saying, “Humane's unique collaborations with Microsoft and OpenAI give Ai Pin access to some of the world's most powerful AI models and platforms and set the foundation for new capabilities to be added as the technology evolves”.

Like a smartphone, the Humane Ai Pin features a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging capabilities, and a dual microphone array. But unlike a smartphone, it does not have a screen. Instead, it gets a laser ink display that can display multiple elements such as text, graphics, and UI on your palm. The Humane Ai Pin also gets a touchpad with multi-gesture support that unlocks a bunch of functionalities.

The Ai Pin can be attached to a dress or a shirt via magnetic arrays, and Humane offers multiple attachment options such as a latch, battery booster, and clip, all of which need to be purchased separately.

Now that you know all the tech powering the Humane Ai Pin, can it really replace smartphones one day? The jury is still out on that. However, this latest innovation shows the tech prowess of not just the world's big tech companies, but also the startups that are actively developing technology in a bid to move towards a brighter future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 19:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon