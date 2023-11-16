Humane Ai Pin: Top 5 questions answered about this phone without a screen

The world of technology is ever-evolving, with new advancements taking place every day. The most recent innovation out of Silicon Valley comes courtesy of Humane, the Sam Altman-backed company that recently launched its first-ever consumer wearable device, Ai Pin. It is a wearable device backed by the power of artificial intelligence and is essentially being called a smartphone without a screen. Here's all you need to know about the Humane Ai Pin.

Humane Ai Pin: What is it?

Humane Ai Pin is a wearable device developed by Sam Altman-backed startup Humane. It is an AI-powered device that can potentially do all the tasks that your smartphone does, without a display. It can be attached to a dress or a shirt via magnetic arrays. Like a smartphone, the Humane Ai Pin features a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging capabilities, and a dual microphone array. It runs on a Snapdragon processor and has AI capabilities.

Does it have a screen?

No, the Humane Ai Pin does not have a screen. Instead, it features a laser ink display that can display multiple elements such as text, graphics, and UI on your palm. The Humane Ai Pin also gets a touchpad with multi-gesture support that unlocks a bunch of functionalities.

How does it work?

With multiple sensors, a camera, a laser ink display, and multi-gesture support, the Humane Ai Pin can potentially act as a replacement for your smartphone, but without a screen. It is activated by clipping it to your shirt, tapping and swiping down on it. Humane claims that the Ai Pin's camera and microphone do not wake until turned on, promising privacy. There's also a trust light that lets you and those around you know that the Humane Ai Pin is currently in use. It is a standalone device that doesn't require a connection to your smartphone.

According to the company, it can draft and send messages and emails without you having to type. You can simply speak to the device and it will use the prompt to suggest a draft using its laser ink display. You can simply hold your palm out and see the display there. If you're not happy, you can add more prompts to change them.

Backed by the power of AI, the Humane Ai Pin can recommend music playlists, which can be controlled using gestures. It can be asked any questions that you would usually ask an AI chatbot. Additionally, it has access to your emails and messages, therefore it can contextualize information.

The UI can be navigated using simple gestures such as touch, tap, and swipe, that give you access to features such as answering calls, controlling the volume, capturing pictures, and more.

How much does it cost?

The Humane Ai Pin has been launched at $699. Additionally, there are various accessories available that can be purchased separately such as a latch, battery booster, and clip. There is a $24 monthly fee for a Humane subscription which will give you cellular connectivity, a number, and data coverage. Humane has announced that currently the subscription is only being provided by T-Mobile.

When will it be available for purchase?

While the Humane Ai Pin has officially been launched, its preorders in the US will begin on November 16. The company will start shipping the devices starting early 2024.