Icon
Home Wearables News In heartwarming news, Tim Cook responds after Apple Watches save 2 people's lives

In heartwarming news, Tim Cook responds after Apple Watches save 2 people's lives

Discover two heartwarming stories where Apple Watch turned life-savers, detecting critical heart conditions and prompting timely surgeries. They expressed their gratitude to CEO Tim Cook, who then responded.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 18:54 IST
Icon
Apple Watch
Explore the remarkable stories of two lives saved by Apple Watch and the missive they received from CEO Tim Cook. (Pexels)
Apple Watch
Explore the remarkable stories of two lives saved by Apple Watch and the missive they received from CEO Tim Cook. (Pexels)

In a testament to the life-saving capabilities of technology, two Apple Watch users recently shared their stories of survival, highlighting how the smartwatch played a crucial role in detecting serious heart conditions. The profound experiences prompted both families to express their gratitude directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, receiving prompt responses that underscored the significance of these life-altering incidents.

Heart Health Guardian in Wichita, Kansas

The first tale unfolds in Wichita, Kansas, recounted via local news outlet KAKE. where Nick Gallegos gifted his father, Michael, an Apple Watch. A routine notification turned into a lifesaving alert when the watch detected Michael's heart rate dipping below 40 beats per minute for an extended period. Thanks to Family Sharing, Nick received a duplicate notification, leading him to discover his father's unusual heart rhythm while he slept.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Reacting swiftly, Nick took his father to the emergency room, where Michael was diagnosed with a serious heart condition necessitating immediate surgery for a pacemaker. Doctors emphasized that the Apple Watch notification came at a critical juncture, averting a potential tragedy. Michael, now equipped with a pacemaker, describes the timely gift as nothing short of a lifesaver, expressing gratitude for his renewed lease on life, 9to5Mac reported.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Response via Email

Impressively, when Nick shared this life-changing incident with Apple CEO Tim Cook via email, Cook responded within two hours, acknowledging the significance of the story and extending his best wishes.

Icon
CEO Tim
Apple CEO Tim Cook response (kake.com)
image caption
Apple CEO Tim Cook response (kake.com)

Emergency Intervention in Asheville, North Carolina

In a parallel narrative from Asheville, North Carolina, Christopher Oakley, 61, found himself rushed to the ER after experiencing discomfort in his chest and bouts of nausea. Despite initial examinations showing no alarming signs, Christopher's Apple Watch revealed a different story- recording a sustained elevated heart rate between 121-151 beats per minute throughout the night.

This crucial data became a turning point for Christopher, as doctors reconsidered their decision and discovered the urgency for emergency double bypass surgery. Reflecting on the incident, Christopher emphasizes how the Apple Watch, with its heart rate monitoring feature, proved to be a literal lifesaver by providing vital information that guided critical medical interventions.

On the other hand, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged his gratitude for receiving treatment on time in an email answer to Christopher Oakley.

These remarkable tales underscore the transformative impact of technology on personal health, as wearables like the Apple Watch transcend their role as gadgets to become invaluable guardians of well-being.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 18:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon