Home Wearables News Introducing the Ambrane Marble Smartwatch - Check price and specs

Introducing the Ambrane Marble Smartwatch - Check price and specs

Ambrane Marble Smartwatch has been launched and the company says it is a blend of style and substance designed to cater to the needs of Gen Z. K

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 17:07 IST
Ambrane Marble smartwatch
Ambrane Marble smartwatch is a fusion of style and innovation tailored for the dynamic Gen Z, says the company. (Ambrane)
Ambrane Marble smartwatch
Ambrane Marble smartwatch is a fusion of style and innovation tailored for the dynamic Gen Z, says the company. (Ambrane)

Ambrane, a homegrown smart accessories company has launched the Ambrane Marble Smartwatch. Crafted with the modern needs of Gen Z in mind, this smartwatch seamlessly blends style and technology. Available at a special launch price, it boasts a year-long warranty, ensuring a worry-free experience.

With a captivating array of colors and straps, including Metallic Black, Alpine Green, and more, the Marble Smartwatch is an embodiment of contemporary aesthetics. Its 1.43" AMOLED display provides vibrant visuals, 1000 nits brightness, and a fluid 60Hz refresh rate – a clear visual experience under any lighting. The smartwatch includes a 365-day warranty.

Ambrane Marble smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2799, but you can buy it at a special launch price of Rs. 1999 on Flipkart.

Ashok Rajpal, Director,Ambrane, says, "The Marble Smartwatch showcases our commitment to innovation and style. This launch defines our dedication to redefine smartwatches for Gen Z."

Functions:

1. Health Monitoring:

Real-time heart rate, SpO2, breath training, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep analysis, and sedentary reminders.

2. Fitness Enthusiast's Delight:

Over 100 sports modes catering to diverse workout preferences.

3. BT Calling:

UniPair Technology allows hassle-free pairing for making and receiving calls directly from the watch.

4. Smart Features:

Quick reply on Android, always-on display, inbuilt game, and voice assistance.

5. Battery Life:

Up to 7 days of usage on a single charge.

6. Stylish Design:

A wide spectrum of colors and strap options to match individual fashion preferences.

7. Durable Build:

Functional rotary knob, lightweight comfort, and IP68 water resistance.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 17:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets