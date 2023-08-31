Introducing the Ambrane Marble Smartwatch - Check price and specs

Ambrane, a homegrown smart accessories company has launched the Ambrane Marble Smartwatch. Crafted with the modern needs of Gen Z in mind, this smartwatch seamlessly blends style and technology. Available at a special launch price, it boasts a year-long warranty, ensuring a worry-free experience.

With a captivating array of colors and straps, including Metallic Black, Alpine Green, and more, the Marble Smartwatch is an embodiment of contemporary aesthetics. Its 1.43" AMOLED display provides vibrant visuals, 1000 nits brightness, and a fluid 60Hz refresh rate – a clear visual experience under any lighting. The smartwatch includes a 365-day warranty.

Ambrane Marble smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2799, but you can buy it at a special launch price of Rs. 1999 on Flipkart.

Ashok Rajpal, Director,Ambrane, says, "The Marble Smartwatch showcases our commitment to innovation and style. This launch defines our dedication to redefine smartwatches for Gen Z."

Functions:

1. Health Monitoring:

Real-time heart rate, SpO2, breath training, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep analysis, and sedentary reminders.

2. Fitness Enthusiast's Delight:

Over 100 sports modes catering to diverse workout preferences.

3. BT Calling:

UniPair Technology allows hassle-free pairing for making and receiving calls directly from the watch.

4. Smart Features:

Quick reply on Android, always-on display, inbuilt game, and voice assistance.

5. Battery Life:

Up to 7 days of usage on a single charge.

6. Stylish Design:

A wide spectrum of colors and strap options to match individual fashion preferences.

7. Durable Build:

Functional rotary knob, lightweight comfort, and IP68 water resistance.