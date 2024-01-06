Icon
BOSTON LEVIN Infinity smartwatch: A versatile Android wear priced at Rs. 1799

Explore the BOSTON LEVIN Infinity Smartwatch, a premium Android Wear OS timepiece compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. This elegant device offers a rich AMOLED display, real-time health monitoring, and unique features, all at an introductory price of just Rs.1799 on Amazon.in.

By: HT TECH
Jan 06 2024, 14:07 IST
BOSTON LEVIN offers the 'Infinity' Bluetooth calling smartwatch, a versatile alternative to brand-specific smartwatches. Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, it operates on Google's Android 4.4+ system, providing users with a comprehensive health and productivity companion on their wrist.

The Infinity's design exudes elegance, featuring a premium zinc alloy square dial for durability and a comfortable, skin-friendly silicone strap. Its 1.85” HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 380*420 pixels is protected by toughened glass. Users can choose from numerous onboard and customizable watch faces to suit their mood or outfit, and the display keeps them informed with weather forecasts, remote controls, alarms, and more.

Equipped with a G-Sensor, dial pad, and built-in apps like SMS, WeChat, and social media platforms, the Infinity runs on Android 4.4+ (Wear OS) and utilizes the latest Bluetooth v5.0 chip. Notably, it offers call functionality and a built-in NFC and Security lock.

The smartwatch hosts an extensive health ecosystem with precision sensors that continuously monitor heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen level (SpO2), steps, and blood pressure. Its IP68 certification safeguards it from dust, sweat, and water damage, making it suitable for workouts or unexpected rain showers. The lithium battery charges fully in under 120 minutes and delivers up to 5 days of continuous use, with up to 30 days of standby time.

Udit Aggarwal, CEO of Boston Levin, commends the Infinity's elegant design, rich AMOLED display, feature-rich Android Wear OS, and real-time health monitoring capabilities. It serves as an ideal companion for work, play, or fitness and can be a thoughtful gift.

The introductory price for the BOSTON LEVIN Infinity Smartwatch is just Rs. 1799 on Amazon.in.

Boston Levin, with a 3-decade track record, is known for its commitment to quality, trust, and ethical standards. The company aims to provide high-quality products, competitive prices, and excellent service, contributing to societal well-being and offering innovative products for the Indian market.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 11:09 IST
