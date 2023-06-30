Home Wearables News Ahead of iPhone 15 launch, Apple may launch new headphones

Ahead of iPhone 15 launch, Apple may launch new headphones

You may be waiting for the iPhone 15 launch, but Apple is likely to roll out new headphones first.

By: HT TECH
Jun 30 2023, 17:11 IST
New Apple Beats Studio Pro is expected to launch next month.
New Apple Beats Studio Pro is expected to launch next month. Check expected specs and price. (Representative) (Apple)

iPhone 15 launch is expected in September, 2023 and nothing else was expected before that. But, things seem to have changed as Apple may actually roll out a headphone well before that. According to reports, Apple is expected to release a new Beats Studio Pro wireless headphone next month.

This comes courtesy of a MacRumors report that is based on the details shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast "Connected," which claims that Apple Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones may launch on July 19. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming Apple Beats headphones.

Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones specs leaked

As per the report, the Beats Studio Pro could be available in four colour options - Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown. The leak suggests that the upcoming Apple headphones will have a similar design to Beats Studio 3. However, one of the biggest upgrades expected is the USB-C port, which will lead to the ditching of the micro-USB.

It may also get upgraded microphones, a new charging case, and some upgraded features such as Fast Pair, Find My Device, and more. Just like the Beats Studio 3, it will get a 3.5mm headphone jack, the report suggested. Apart from these, it may also feature better active noise cancellation (ANC).

Apple Beats Studio Pro expected price

The launch of the new Studio Pro has also been confirmed via reseller listing. The report suggests that it is expected to be launched priced at around €399 in Europe. It must be noted that it is the same price as the Studio 3. If the price remains the same, then it may well be launched at $349.95 in the US.

However, all of this is based on speculation and you will need to wait for the official launch of the Apple Beats Studio Pro, which will reveal the specs, features, and price.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 16:21 IST
