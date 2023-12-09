Icon
Jio ties up with boAt to launch eSIM-linked Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch - no smartphone required

boAt, a wearable brand, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Jio, India's leading telecom operator, to launch the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 09 2023, 10:06 IST
Lunar Pro LTE
boAt and Jio have collaborated to introduce the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch, which they are claiming is a game-changer in the wearables market.
Lunar Pro LTE
boAt and Jio have collaborated to introduce the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch, which they are claiming is a game-changer in the wearables market.

boAt, a leading wearable brand in India, has joined forces with Jio, the country's prominent telecom operator, to introduce the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch. This device is powered by Jio's eSIM, offering users the convenience of connectivity without the need for a smartphone. The LTE smartwatch enables users to make and receive calls, send messages, and stay connected while on the go, liberating them from concerns about smartphone battery life and signal strength.

The BoAt Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch features a built-in GPS, making it an ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts engaged in activities such as running, cycling, and hiking. The 1.39-inch AMOLED display ensures visibility in various lighting conditions, even direct sunlight. The smartwatch provides alerts for sedentary behavior, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. It serves as a comprehensive fitness tracker with capabilities such as a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, and general fitness tracking to assist users in achieving their health goals.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We believe that everyone should have access to the latest technology, and our partnership with Jio is a step in the right direction." The collaboration is anticipated to be a game-changer, providing Indian users with a seamless and connected experience.

Jio's spokesperson highlighted the collaboration as a testament to their commitment to innovation and delivering the best technology to users. A Jio spokesperson said, “Jio is delighted to partner with boAt for their new LTE smartwatch that is powered by Jio reliable 4G network. Jio has the best network in the country and we are committed to provide the best connected experience to our users.” The 4G network of Jio is set to enhance the connectivity experience for users of the boAt Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch.

The product is expected to be available for purchase in the coming weeks. Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt offers a diverse product portfolio, including audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, and mobile accessories. Imagine Marketing is supported by global entities such as Qualcomm and Dolby.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 10:06 IST
