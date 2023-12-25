Killjoy! Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 banned in Apple Stores too after Christmas

As Apple Stores across the US closed on Sunday, December 24, it is with the knowledge that when they open once again on Boxing Day (stores remain closed on Christmas), December 26, they won't be able to sell the latest smartwatches — Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. In October 2023, Apple lost a long-running patent dispute involving a SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor which Masimo, a healthtech firm claimed to be theirs. As a result, the International Trade Commission banned Apple from selling products featuring this technology in the US.

The ITC ban comes into effect on December 26, 2023, which is when these stores open again, and that's why for all intents and purposes, the two Apple Watches released this year will not be available to buy through official channels anymore, reported 9to5Mac. Buyers can still try to get them through Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized retailers, but even they will not be able to re-stock once their stock is over.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 will not be available in Apple Stores anymore

On Thursday, December 21, Apple lost a decisive appeal after the International Trade Commission refused to delay the ban on the sales of the smartwatches. Subsequently the next day, the Cupertino-based tech giant removed the product listing of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Alongside, the company also removed refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 models from its website. This is because the disputed technology made its debut with the Apple Watch 6 and has been featured on all flagship smartwatches by the company. The Apple Watch SE is the only one without this sensor and it is currently available to buy online and through Apple Stores.

After the ITC ban came in, Apple sought a Presidential Review and the case was sent to the Biden Administration for 60 days. While the President can veto the decision and allow Apple to sell its products in the country, he has chosen not to act so far. The period for the review officially ends on December 26.

Apple told 9to5Mac that it will “continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible”. In reality, there is one last effort Apple can still make. The company revealed to 9to5Mac that it will file an appeal for the ITC ban with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on December 26.

But if Apple lost this as well, this may very well be the end of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US.