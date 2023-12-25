Icon
Home Wearables News Killjoy! Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 banned in Apple Stores too after Christmas

Killjoy! Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 banned in Apple Stores too after Christmas

With the Christmas holiday falling today, December 25, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be officially gone from Apple Stores when they open again tomorrow as a result of the ITC ban.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 25 2023, 11:18 IST
Icon
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were removed from the online channels by the company on Thursday due to the ITC ban. With the Christmas holiday falling today, even the retail outlets, Apple Stores, will not be able to sell them once they open again tomorrow. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were removed from the online channels by the company on Thursday due to the ITC ban. With the Christmas holiday falling today, even the retail outlets, Apple Stores, will not be able to sell them once they open again tomorrow. (Unsplash)

As Apple Stores across the US closed on Sunday, December 24, it is with the knowledge that when they open once again on Boxing Day (stores remain closed on Christmas), December 26, they won't be able to sell the latest smartwatches — Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. In October 2023, Apple lost a long-running patent dispute involving a SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor which Masimo, a healthtech firm claimed to be theirs. As a result, the International Trade Commission banned Apple from selling products featuring this technology in the US.

The ITC ban comes into effect on December 26, 2023, which is when these stores open again, and that's why for all intents and purposes, the two Apple Watches released this year will not be available to buy through official channels anymore, reported 9to5Mac. Buyers can still try to get them through Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized retailers, but even they will not be able to re-stock once their stock is over.

Also read: In big blow, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are no longer available in US online stores

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 will not be available in Apple Stores anymore

On Thursday, December 21, Apple lost a decisive appeal after the International Trade Commission refused to delay the ban on the sales of the smartwatches. Subsequently the next day, the Cupertino-based tech giant removed the product listing of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Alongside, the company also removed refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 models from its website. This is because the disputed technology made its debut with the Apple Watch 6 and has been featured on all flagship smartwatches by the company. The Apple Watch SE is the only one without this sensor and it is currently available to buy online and through Apple Stores.

After the ITC ban came in, Apple sought a Presidential Review and the case was sent to the Biden Administration for 60 days. While the President can veto the decision and allow Apple to sell its products in the country, he has chosen not to act so far. The period for the review officially ends on December 26.

Apple told 9to5Mac that it will “continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible”. In reality, there is one last effort Apple can still make. The company revealed to 9to5Mac that it will file an appeal for the ITC ban with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on December 26.

But if Apple lost this as well, this may very well be the end of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 11:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon