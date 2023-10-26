Massive upgrade! New AirPods, AirPods Max to launch in 2024

Apple has been planning a major refresh to its AirPods lineup, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has just revealed. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled the updated AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB Type-C at the Wonderlust event on September 12. However, it did not have any hardware upgrades except the charging port. But that does not mean Apple has completely neglected its TWS earbuds. According to the latest reports, the company is planning to revamp its AirPods lineup in 2024. Let us take a closer look.

New AirPods coming soon

According to Gurman (via MacRumors), Apple has reportedly planned a major refresh of its AirPods lineup, as part of it, it will unveil a new entry-level AirPods, as well as AirPods Max. For the unaware, the AirPods Max, which launched in 2020, has not seen any upgrade so far. Therefore, an upgrade, or perhaps AirPods Max 2 is likely.

Reports claim Apple will phase out the second and third generation of AirPods and will introduce two variants of base AirPods, priced differently. Both of them will feature shorter stems, and the higher-end variant will reportedly feature Active Noise Cancellation. This feature has eluded the AirPods so far, with only the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max featuring this technology.

“That model will also get an updated charging case that includes speakers for Find My alerts, matching the current AirPods Pro. Those alerts make it easier for users to find their case when it gets lost”, Gurman said.

While the report states that Apple will look to improve the fit of the AirPods, there is no confirmation whether it will feature silicon ear tips this time around. With regards to AirPods Max, it is also expected to get an upgrade to a USB Type-C port, while new colours could also be unveiled.

AirPods Pro upgrades

According to Gurman, Apple could upgrade the AirPods Pro so that it could potentially serve as a hearing aid replacement by collecting hearing data. It could also feature a new design and a newer chip inside. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that future versions of AirPods could get biometric health-monitoring facilities. These upgrades debut with the next-generation AirPods Pro in 2025.