Maxima Max Pro Samurai launched! Offers 10 day battery life- check price, specifications

Maxima has come out with its latest smartwatch called the Maxima Max Pro Samurai. The smartwatch is featured in the affordable segment and comes with bunch of standard features. The company claims that the smartwatch will have 10 days battery life upon normal usage, which makes it a very battery efficient device. It also comes with multi-language support and call accept function. The smartwatch has gone on sale and is currently available at all major online and offline retailers. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 1,499. Check its specifications below.

“Maxima Max Pro Samurai was developed after researching what customer needs were. A majority of customers felt that the ability to accept calls from their smartwatch to TWS was most important. We developed Samurai along these lines, and have created a new category, where customers can accept calls even in non-calling watches,” Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima, said after the launch.

Maxima Max Pro Samurai smartwatch launched in India

The Maxima Max Pro Samurai features a 1.85-inch HD display. The smartwatch is equipped with features such a screen brightness of 600 nits, enhanced user interface, screen lock, in-case strap bind, 100+ unique watch faces, 100+ sports mode including running, jogging, cycling, bodybuilding, swimming and more. In terms of design, the smartwatch has a premium metal oil finish design.

Apart from that, the smartwatch has a massive 10-day battery life. The company claims it also has a 20 day standby battery life. Built for the hinterlands of the country, the smartwatch not only supports English language but also Hindi and other set of languages.

The smartwatch is now available to purchase and is available in a single variant which is priced Rs. 1,499.