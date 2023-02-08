    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News Maxima Max Pro Samurai launched! Offers 10 day battery life- check price, specifications

    Maxima Max Pro Samurai launched! Offers 10 day battery life- check price, specifications

    Maxima Max Pro Samurai smartwatch has been launched in India. Know its price and specifications.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 00:06 IST
    Best smartwatch deals of 2022: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, more
    image caption
    1/6 Apple Watch Series 7: Despite the fact that Apple has launched its latest Apple Watch Series 8, the previous iteration of this latest tech is still the best smartwatch deal of 2022. This is so because of the reasonable price and premium features.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The model of GPS + cellular of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is currently priced at Rs. 39994 against its MRP of Rs. 50900 on Croma. It has an IP6X dust resistance rating and a WR50 water resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The pro model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a round dial, magnetic buckle strap, and 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display. The Watch 5 Pro's integration with Google's Wear OS, users can also access Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services. It is currently priced at Rs. 44999 on Vijay Sales against MRP of Rs. 48999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Garmin Forerunner 55
    4/6 Garmin Forerunner 55: It is a simple GPS smartwatch for people with all fitness levels who want to keep track of health and fitness metrics. It is priced at Rs. 20990 against the original price of Rs. 22490.  (Garmin)
    image caption
    5/6 Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it now for just Rs. 2999 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. (boAt)
    image caption
    6/6 Noise Colorfit Pro 4: If you are looking for a budget smartwatch with health features, then Noise Colorfit Pro 4 is here for you. It is priced at just Rs. 3499 on Vijay Sales, Amazon, and Croma right now against its original price of Rs. 5999. It also has 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces and can make calls directly from your wrist.  (Noise)
    Maxima Max Pro Samurai
    View all Images
    Maxima Max Pro Samurai smartwatch is here. Know all about it. (Maxima)

    Maxima has come out with its latest smartwatch called the Maxima Max Pro Samurai. The smartwatch is featured in the affordable segment and comes with bunch of standard features. The company claims that the smartwatch will have 10 days battery life upon normal usage, which makes it a very battery efficient device. It also comes with multi-language support and call accept function. The smartwatch has gone on sale and is currently available at all major online and offline retailers. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 1,499. Check its specifications below. 

    “Maxima Max Pro Samurai was developed after researching what customer needs were. A majority of customers felt that the ability to accept calls from their smartwatch to TWS was most important. We developed Samurai along these lines, and have created a new category, where customers can accept calls even in non-calling watches,” Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima, said after the launch. 

    Maxima Max Pro Samurai smartwatch launched in India

    The Maxima Max Pro Samurai features a 1.85-inch HD display. The smartwatch is equipped with features such a screen brightness of 600 nits, enhanced user interface, screen lock, in-case strap bind, 100+ unique watch faces, 100+ sports mode including running, jogging, cycling, bodybuilding, swimming and more. In terms of design, the smartwatch has a premium metal oil finish design.

    Apart from that, the smartwatch has a massive 10-day battery life. The company claims it also has a 20 day standby battery life. Built for the hinterlands of the country, the smartwatch not only supports English language but also Hindi and other set of languages. 

    The smartwatch is now available to purchase and is available in a single variant which is priced Rs. 1,499.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 00:05 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum