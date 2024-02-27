 MWC 2024: Oppo showcases AI-enabled game changer Air Glass 3 smart glasses | Wearables News
Oppo announced its new AI-enabled Air Glass 3 prototype at the MWC 2024 event. Know about its unique AI features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 27 2024, 16:01 IST
Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype unveiled at the MWC 2024, (Oppo)
Chinese tech giant Oppo unveiled the prototype of its assisted reality smart glasses called the Air Glass 3 which has grabbed much attention. While the smart glass market is quite small, companies like Meta have been gaining much recognition for their smart Ray-Ban glasses. Additionally, Apple is also rumored to be gearing up to develop smart glasses. However, Oppo's MWC 2024 showcase has become a new star of the show with Air Glass 3. The glasses can analyze text, images, video, and audio with the help of artificial intelligence. Know more about the Oppo Air Glass 3 here.

Oppo Air Glass 3

The prototype version of Oppo Air Glass 3 can be swiftly connected with OPPO's AndesGPT model via a smartphone, allowing the glasses to process text, images, video, and audio which will cater to the user's complex requirements. Additionally, the smart glasses are powered by an AI voice assistant with can be activated with a simple tap on the side, according to an Android Authority report.

The Air Glass 3 design is speculated to cater to the daily needs of users as they are quite simple-looking and lightweight. In terms of AI functionalities, the smart glasses support music playback, voice calls, image browsing, information display, and more. Oppo also said that its sound technology prevents sound leakage to maintain user privacy.

As of now, the glasses can be connected to OPPO smartphones with Color OS 13 via the Air Glass app. These glasses claim to eliminate the rainbow effect when light passes the glass with Oppo's proprietary resin waveguide. Additionally, it ensures display brightness uniformity of more than 50 percent along with 1000nits peak brightness.

Oppo is also building new software for the glasses to support health and fitness information. However, Oppo did not specify the details about the launch or its pricing. Just like the other smart glasses prototypes, the Air Glass 3 is expected to remain for showcase purposes only.

