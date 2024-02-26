 MWC 2024: Samsung Galaxy Ring reveals stylish, health-focused wearable | Wearables News
Home Wearables News MWC 2024: Samsung Galaxy Ring reveals stylish, health-focused wearable

MWC 2024: Samsung Galaxy Ring reveals stylish, health-focused wearable

Samsung introduces the Samsung Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, showcasing a sleek health-focused wearable. With a ring form factor, it promises advanced health tracking and personalised insights.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 16:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung showcases Samsung Galaxy Ring with advanced health tracking at MWC 2024. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung showcases Samsung Galaxy Ring with advanced health tracking at MWC 2024. (Samsung)

In an exciting revelation at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation – the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Showcased for the first time, the wearable device promises to revolutionise health tracking. t will leverage the capabilities of the Samsung Health platform.

Samsung Galaxy Ring will play a pivotal role in Samsung's commitment to digital wellness. Boasting a sleek and comfortable ring form factor, it aims to provide users with an unprecedented level of health insights. Unlike conventional smartwatches, the Galaxy Ring focuses on simplicity and ease of wear, making it an appealing option for health-conscious individuals, according to a PCMag report.

During a dedicated session at MWC, Samsung emphasised the device's ability to monitor essential health metrics such as pulse, body temperature, and more. This information, in conjunction with Samsung's broader ecosystem, including smartphones and wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, aims to offer users a comprehensive overview of their well-being.

Dr. Hon Pak, in a statement, expressed the vision behind the Samsung Galaxy Ring, stating, "Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night."

Expanding AI Capabilities Across the Portfolio

The company revealed plans to expand its AI suite across its product portfolio, enhancing the overall user experience. The Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available in three distinct colour options, catering to individual preferences.

While Samsung didn't disclose detailed hardware specifications at the event, it showcased prototype builds and hinted at features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring tracker, and potential blood pressure monitoring. The company is also set to introduce a modernised Samsung Health platform, with rumours suggesting additional fitness tracking capabilities for the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Two highlighted features of the "intelligent health" suite include the My Vitality Score, offering personalised insights based on various health metrics, and the Booster Card, assisting users in achieving predefined health goals. With the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is poised to deliver a connected, integrated, and seamless digital wellness platform, aligning with its broader vision for the future.

Also, read these top stories today:

AI carbon footprint time bomb! Tech giants are racing to ward off a carbon time bomb caused by the massive data centers they're building around the world. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched! Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. It is crafted from a single aluminum block. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Ukraine War as seen from space! An active open-source intelligence community has formed to keep track of troop activity, destruction and other aspects of the war.

Check it all out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 16:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets