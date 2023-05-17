Home Wearables News Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 with 2.5D curved design LAUNCHED! Check price, features, and more

Noise has launched its latest smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Pulse 3, with a curved design and an array of health and fitness features. Check out its features, price, and availability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 13:17 IST
Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 has been launched in 5 colour options. (Noise)
After launching the ColorFit Ultra 3 just a few weeks ago, Indian lifestyle tech brand Noise has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 3. According to the company, the ColorFit Pulse 3 has been designed for the quintessential Indian smartwatch users looking for new-age features in one price-perfect package.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise said at the launch, “ColorFit Pulse 3 is an ideal companion for those aiming to elevate their daily routine and take their productivity to the next level.”

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3: Features

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch features a 1.96-inch TFT display and a 2.5D curved screen with 550 nits of brightness. The ColorFit Pulse 3 comes with features such as Smart DND, multiple menu options, Auto Sports Detection, and Tru Sync. Moreover, it supports BT calling and users can choose to call from a dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to 10 contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch features over 170 watch faces for customization. Users also have a choice of multiple menu options to choose from. The ColorFit Pulse 3 also has an array of essential health trackers under the Noise Health suite as well as over 100 sport modes. The watch has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating which makes it durable. Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite.

It also gets features such as Bluetooth v5.3 with a single BT chip which enables stable calls and lower power consumption.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3: Pricing and Availability

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch has been launched at a price tag of Rs. 1799 and is available in multiple colour options - Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Silver Grey, Jade Green, and Rose Pink.

It will be available for purchase from Amazon and the brand website gonoise.com.

First Published Date: 17 May, 13:17 IST
