Noise ColorFit Thrive smartwatch launched with 1.85 inch display priced at just Rs. 1299

Noise takes the smartwatch experience to a new level with the launch of ColorFit Thrive. So, if you are planning to get a new experience, you could consider buying the Noise ColorFit Thrive smartwatch. Read here to know about the specifications of ColorFit Thrive.

Why should you buy ColorFit Thrive?

ColorFit Thrive has a 1.85-inch square display packaged in a metallic yet sleeker design. It comes equipped with a stellar 550 nits brightness. Noise ColorFit Thrive enables a strain-free, uninterrupted viewing experience even outdoors. The feature-rich smartwatch is also equipped with Noise Buzz, an integral feature that makes staying connected easier than ever before.

Additionally, the smartwatch allows users to conveniently navigate their recent call history and store up to 8 contacts on the device. The smartwatch offers an array of advanced productivity and health monitoring metrics. Through the Noise Health Suite, users can monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, breathing exercises and female cycle tracker.

The inbuilt Productivity Suite provides convenient access to daily reminders and weather forecasts and the smartwatch seamlessly syncs with the NoiseFit App to unlock the next-level productivity game.

The advanced smartwatch also features a robust battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge and its IP67 water and dust resistance ensures an uninterrupted experience. With 100 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces, the smartwatch also features inbuilt games.

Price and Availability

The newly launched smartwatch is available in six colour variants that are Deep Wine, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Jet Black, Silver Grey and Midnight Blue which adds stylish and elegance to its looks. The smartwatch is priced at Rs.1,299.