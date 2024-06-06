Noise launches NoiseFit Origin smartwatch with advanced features and enhanced user experience

Noise has introduced its latest flagship smartwatch, the NoiseFit Origin. Designed to enhance everyday life, this premium smartwatch comes with a range of advanced features.

Performance and User Experience

The NoiseFit Origin is powered by the new EN 1 Processor, offering a 30% faster response rate and improved processing power for smooth and fluid interactions. It includes haptic feedback for more intuitive use, with subtle vibrations confirming actions. The smartwatch features the all-new Nebula UI, which provides a visually appealing and intuitive interface with new menu layouts, updated icons, and sophisticated gradients. Enhanced UX elements, such as organized notification and workout screens, and smart widgets, streamline the user experience by providing quick access to essential information.

Design and Health Monitoring

The NoiseFit Origin showcases a one-piece chiseled stainless steel display with a brushed finish, complemented by distinctive gears on the dial and a functional crown. It comes with three strap options: magnetic clasp, leather, and silicone. The smartwatch's advanced biometric sensors offer comprehensive health and fitness tracking. Features include activity tracking, 'fitness age,' 'readiness analysis,' 'training load' metrics, and a 'relaxation reminder' for stress management.

Additional Features and Availability

The NoiseFit Origin includes a 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED display with 466x466 px resolution and 600 nits brightness. It supports an Always-On Display with multiple modes and offers 3ATM water resistance. Users can access 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces. The smartwatch also includes fast charging capabilities and advanced biotracking sensors for 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, stress tracking, and a female cycle tracker. Intuitive gestures, such as muting calls with a wrist movement and remote photo capture, add convenience.

Available in six colors—Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown—the NoiseFit Origin is priced at INR 6,499. It is available for purchase on gonoise.com and in Croma stores, with availability on Flipkart and Amazon starting June 7th.

This latest offering from Noise underscores the company's commitment to integrating advanced technology and user-friendly design in its products.