Home Wearables News Smartwatch maker Noise eyes India push to take on Apple Watch, Samsung Watch

Smartwatch maker Noise eyes India push to take on Apple Watch, Samsung Watch

Smartwatch brand Noise is in talks for its first-ever fundraising round, as it competes for the top spot in the fast-growing Indian market.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 13:30 IST
Noise
Smart wearables is a rare electronics segment dominated by local Indian players. (Noise)
Noise
Smart wearables is a rare electronics segment dominated by local Indian players. (Noise)

Smartwatch brand Noise is in talks for its first-ever fundraising round, as it competes for the top spot in the fast-growing Indian market. Nexxbase Marketing Pvt, which sells smartwatches and earphones under its Noise brand, seeks funds to add products and gain market share in its home base of India, where 100 million wearable devices were sold last year, people familiar with the matter said. It's in talks with potential investors to raise $40 million to $50 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be named as the information isn't public.

Noise was founded by brothers Amit Khatri and Gaurav Khatri in 2014 in Gurugram, one of New Delhi's satellite cities. The company first sold smartphone cases, and later moved to smartphone accessories.

Its smartwatches go for about $18 to $85, a fraction of what Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.'s higher-end products cost, helping the company snatch the lead in the Indian market by unit sales last year. It has also managed to trump Chinese contenders, which are competing against it in the lower-end segment.

Cheaper models helped India's smart wearables market expand 47% last year, even as sales globally fell 7.7%, according to researcher IDC. Noise accounted for about 27% of units sold in India, helped by aggressive marketing efforts starring popular cricketer Virat Kohli. Indian contenders combined held 84% of the smart wearables market in the first quarter of 2023.

A spokesperson for Noise declined to comment on the company's funding plans.

Smart wearables is a rare electronics segment dominated by local Indian players. In smartphones, in particular, Chinese brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo have long held strong market positions in India.

“They were too focused on bringing out more and more features in their smartphones, completely losing sight of the fast-growing accessories segment,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president at IDC Asia Pacific. “It will be very hard for them to now catch up.”

The Indian vendors still rely heavily on Chinese components, Singh said. Many local wearables brands are ramping up research and development spending, though, to reduce their dependence on imported parts, he said.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 13:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more

    Trending News

    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets