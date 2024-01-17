Icon
Home Wearables News OnePlus Buds 3 set for release on January 23rd; know what it will bring

OnePlus Buds 3 set for release on January 23rd; know what it will bring

OnePlus, the global tech giant, is set to launch its latest innovation, the OnePlus Buds 3, and it is promising a "revolutionary wireless audio experience". Tagged as "Harmony Unfiltered," these earbuds integrate dual dynamic drivers for superior sound quality and advanced noise cancellation.

By: HT TECH
Jan 17 2024, 12:33 IST
OnePlus, the global technology brand, will ne unveiling its latest wireless audio innovation – the OnePlus Buds 3. It is scheduled for release on January 23rd. Aimed at users in India, Europe, and North America, the company says the new OnePlus Buds 3 embodies the company's "Never Settle" philosophy, promising an enhanced audio experience.

Termed "Harmony Unfiltered," the OnePlus Buds 3, according to the company, go beyond conventional earbuds, emphasizing superior sound quality and a smart user interface. The earbuds integrate dual dynamic drivers in a cutting-edge coaxial design, featuring a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter for a broad frequency range of 15Hz to 40KHz. This ensures powerful bass, crisp treble, and resonant vocals.

The OnePlus Buds 3 also incorporates advanced noise cancellation technology, providing up to 49dB of noise reduction for an undisturbed listening experience.

In terms of design, OnePlus adopts a contemporary and elegant approach, balancing comfort and visual appeal. The Buds 3 will be available in two color options – Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray. The metallic coating and matte finish, along with a weight of just 4.8g per earbud, contribute to comfort and stability during use.

Moreover, OnePlus enhances user experience with an innovative sliding touch control system. This feature allows for precise volume adjustments without the need to take out the phone, offering a seamless and uninterrupted audio experience.

OnePlus says the Buds 3 underwent extensive testing for various ear shapes. The result is a burden-free listening experience, coupled with a delicate metallic finish that conveys a luxurious feel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 12:33 IST
