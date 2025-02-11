Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News OnePlus Watch 3 to launch on February 18 with enhanced battery, ECG feature, and new design options

OnePlus Watch 3 to launch on February 18 with enhanced battery, ECG feature, and new design options

OnePlus has confirmed the global launch of the Watch 3 on February 18 with a new design, battery life, and potential health-focused features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 18:25 IST
OnePlus Watch 3
OnePlus Watch 3 is set to launch on February 18 globally with upgraded design, battery life, and enhanced features. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its highly anticipated OnePlus Watch 3. The smartwatch will be available globally on February 18, marking the company's next step in the wearable market. Alongside the announcement, OnePlus has shared a preview of the watch's design and highlighted some of its key features, including battery life. The new smartwatch is expected to feature a larger battery compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2, which launched in February 2024 with a 500mAh battery that provided up to 12 days of usage.   

OnePlus Watch 2 debuted at MWC last year and became available in India and several other regions shortly after. While rumours initially suggested that the OnePlus Watch 3 would make its appearance alongside the OnePlus 13 series last month, the release has come earlier than expected.

OnePlus Watch 3: Launch Date and Availability

The OnePlus Watch 3 will launch at 8 am EST (1 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST) on February 18. The official landing page for the smartwatch reveals two strap options: black and green. However, the launch date for India has not been officially confirmed yet. The watch will feature a sapphire crystal display and a titanium bezel. In terms of battery life, OnePlus claims the Watch 3 will offer up to five days of usage in Smart Mode, a notable upgrade over the current model, which provides up to 100 hours of usage in Smart Mode.

Offers and Expected Features

For those eager to purchase, customers who register on the OnePlus Watch 3 landing page can enjoy a discount of up to EUR 80 (around Rs. 7,200) on the final purchase. Additionally, they will have a chance to win products such as the OnePlus 13 or the OnePlus Watch 3 for free. U.S. customers could also win the OnePlus Pad 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

There are rumours that the OnePlus Watch 3 could come with an ECG feature to detect conditions like atrial fibrillation, irregular heartbeats, and other cardiovascular conditions. The watch might also include a 60-second Checkup feature to monitor heart health and vascular metrics.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 18:25 IST
