Nothing wireless headphones listed on SGS Fimko; Possible transparent design expected soon

Nothing's upcoming wireless headphones may be in development, as a recent SGS Fimko certification hints at a possible new transparent design. Here's what we know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 13:18 IST
Nothing wireless headphones
Nothing may be developing new wireless headphones, with a recent certification hinting at their arrival soon. (Representational image) (Pexels)

Nothing might be preparing to launch a new set of wireless headphones, according to recent findings in the SGS Fimko certification database. The listing reveals the potential development of the brand's next audio product, though further details remain scarce.

Nothing's Next Audio Product?

The company's first foray into the smartphone market, the Phone (1), debuted in 2022 with a distinctive transparent design that mirrored the aesthetic of the Nothing Ear (1). This marked the beginning of the brand's entry into the consumer tech scene. Following the launch, numerous concept renders surfaced, speculating about future products, including the Nothing Head (1), which showcased a futuristic headphone design.

While initially just a conceptual image, the new certification suggests that the Nothing Head (1) may no longer be a mere idea. The model, labelled as a "Wireless Headphone," surfaced in the SGS Fimko database under the B170 model number, (spotted by the Gizmochina). Although the listing provided little information on the headphones' specifications or design, it did confirm support for 5W charging.

Given Nothing's trademark transparency in product design, it's plausible that these new headphones could feature a similar aesthetic, a possibility first hinted at in the concept renders for the Nothing Head (1). However, this remains speculative at this point, and it's important to consider that the headphones may still be a long way from release.

Phone 3a Series

In other news, Nothing is also preparing for the launch of the Phone 3a series, expected on March 4. Ahead of the launch, the company teased one of the upcoming devices, hinting at the addition of a new button. This button is speculated to function as a quick shutter, similar to the camera control feature seen on the iPhone 16 models. The Phone 3a series will likely include both a base and a Pro variant, with the Pro version marking a new direction for the company.

The new button could potentially enable users to activate the camera with a single press and snap a photo with a second press, providing a streamlined camera experience. As with any rumours, the final details will become clearer closer to the official unveiling.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 13:18 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets