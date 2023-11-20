Icon
Home Wearables News Oura Ring elevates health-care focus with Apple’s executive Jason Oberfest's key hire

Oura Ring, known for its smart health-tracking ring, appoints former Apple executive Jason Oberfest to lead health-care efforts, signalling a strategic push into the medical landscape.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 13:46 IST
Apple
Oura Ring takes a significant leap into the health-tech realm with the appointment of former Apple executive Jason Oberfest. (Bloomberg)
Oura Ring takes a significant leap into the health-tech realm with the appointment of former Apple executive Jason Oberfest. (Bloomberg)

Oura Ring, known for its innovative smart ring tracking sleep quality and vital health metrics, has elevated its commitment to health care with the appointment of former Apple executive Jason Oberfest. Formerly a pivotal figure in Apple's health team since his transition from startup Mango Health in 2018, Oberfest now assumes the role of Head of Clinical Strategy at Oura, and his expertise is expected to bolster Oura's health-care strategy.

Tom Hale, CEO of Oura, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion plans and highlighted the significance of Oberfest's addition to the team. "With Jason's hiring, we are poised to delve deeper into the health-care world," Hale said to Bloomberg. Oberfest will take the reins of Oura's health-care team and lead the development of its clinical strategy, marking the initiation of a new chapter for the company.

Oura's Health Tech Roadmap

Oura's ambitions align with Hale's vision to position the Finnish company as more than just a wellness tracker, aiming to emulate Apple's success in transforming its watch into a legitimate health tool. Apple, in 2018, made history by introducing the first consumer tech watch doubling as a health device. The Apple Watch's features, including an FDA-cleared electrocardiogram (ECG), have proven instrumental in alerting users to irregular heart rhythms and potential signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Apple's seamless integration of health and fitness features has become integral to its product offerings. The latest Apple Watch model boasts a thermometer for fertility planning, a blood oxygen level sensor, advanced sleep tracking algorithms, and an ECG system. The company has extended its health focus to the iPhone, turning it into a fitness tracker with the capability to access hospital records. Apple has even shared compelling stories of its products saving lives by detecting critical health conditions and automatically summoning emergency services during accidents.

While Apple has continued to prioritise health and fitness in its wearable technology, Oura Ring has advanced its health-focused research and formed partnerships to position the smart ring as a holistic health tool. Notably, the company has inked a deal with a health e-commerce platform to facilitate the purchase of the ring through flexible health-care spending accounts (FSAs).

As the wearables market witnesses an evolution from fitness tracking to vital health management, Oura Ring's strategic hiring of Oberfest signals a pivotal moment in the company's journey to become a prominent player in the healthcare technology landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 13:46 IST
