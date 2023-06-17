Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch priced at Rs. 2499 on launch

After the recent launch of two new smartwatches, Pebble has unveiled the Cosmos Vogue, a Bluetooth calling smartwatch. Encased in a zinc alloy Bezel body with detachable comfy straps, it comes in two different styles for the ‘Always ready for anything' generation.

The Pebble smartwatch features the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a hassle-free calling experience. It also sports a full touch screen with an impressive 1.96” AMOLED Always On Display. The AI-voice enabled smartwatch is an all-in-one lifestyle companion, offering remarkable visual clarity, and cutting-edge processor.

Along with diverse sports modes, Pebble Cosmos Vogue features include pedometer, calorie counter. It features upgraded Health-suite comprising higher accuracy Heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor and also offers Sleep monitoring. The AI voice assistant also enables access to various features without touching the smartwatch. The timepiece is IP67 certified which means that you can fully immerse the device in water for up to 30 minutes. The powerful 240mAh battery can be charged within 2 hours and can run for up to 7 days.

The smartwatch offers an array of other features like Raise hand awake, Alarm clock reminder, Sedentary reminder, Camera control, Find phone, Weather display, Music playing control etc. It weighs just 58g. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2499. This newly launched smartwatch is available in a choice between Magnetic Silicon Straps and Metallic Straps in 4 colors- Obsidiam Black, Classic Gold, Jet Black and Midnight Blue.