Home Wearables News Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch priced at Rs. 2499 on launch

Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch priced at Rs. 2499 on launch

The new AI smartwatch by Pebble offers some amazing features and that too at an affordable price. Check out the Pebble smartwatch here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 16:22 IST
The smartwatch is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a hassle-free calling experience.
The smartwatch is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a hassle-free calling experience. (Pebble)
The smartwatch is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a hassle-free calling experience.
The smartwatch is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a hassle-free calling experience. (Pebble)

After the recent launch of two new smartwatches, Pebble has unveiled the Cosmos Vogue, a Bluetooth calling smartwatch. Encased in a zinc alloy Bezel body with detachable comfy straps, it comes in two different styles for the ‘Always ready for anything' generation.

The Pebble smartwatch features the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a hassle-free calling experience. It also sports a full touch screen with an impressive 1.96” AMOLED Always On Display. The AI-voice enabled smartwatch is an all-in-one lifestyle companion, offering remarkable visual clarity, and cutting-edge processor.

Along with diverse sports modes, Pebble Cosmos Vogue features include pedometer, calorie counter. It features upgraded Health-suite comprising higher accuracy Heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor and also offers Sleep monitoring. The AI voice assistant also enables access to various features without touching the smartwatch. The timepiece is IP67 certified which means that you can fully immerse the device in water for up to 30 minutes. The powerful 240mAh battery can be charged within 2 hours and can run for up to 7 days.

The smartwatch offers an array of other features like Raise hand awake, Alarm clock reminder, Sedentary reminder, Camera control, Find phone, Weather display, Music playing control etc. It weighs just 58g. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2499. This newly launched smartwatch is available in a choice between Magnetic Silicon Straps and Metallic Straps in 4 colors- Obsidiam Black, Classic Gold, Jet Black and Midnight Blue.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 16:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets