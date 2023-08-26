Home Wearables News Pebble Game of Thrones special edition smartwatch launched; Check price, features, and collectibles

Pebble Game of Thrones special edition smartwatch launched; Check price, features, and collectibles

Pebble has launched a special edition Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes bundled with a bunch of free collectibles. Know its price, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
Aug 26 2023, 13:56 IST
Know all about Pebble's special edition Game of Thrones smartwatch.
Know all about Pebble’s special edition Game of Thrones smartwatch. (Pebble)

Game of Thrones became one of those TV shows that left a lasting impression long after it finished airing. The last episode of the show aired in 2019, but four years later, JioCinema still hosts the show and many rewatch the episodes. Now, to cater to the fans of the show, Pebble has launched a special edition Game of Thrones smartwatch that comes with themed features as well as collectibles that the user can flaunt. So, let us take a look at its price, specifications, and features.

The Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch is available at the price of Rs. 5499. You can buy one of these timepieces on Amazon, Pebble's official website, and other select retail stores.

Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch

First, let us talk about the collectibles you get with the smartwatch. Right off the bat, you will find a map of Westeros, the continent where the majority of the show is based. Alongside, there is also an unfoldable Iron Throne, the center of all conflict in Westeros. The show-watchers will know that the Lannisters control the Iron Throne for the majority of the show. But that is not all. Buyers will also get a Game of Thrones-themed keychain and a letter that contains the tale of ice and fire. Plus, there are stickers that you can use to decorate your tables, wardrobe, or your laptop. The smartwatch box also bears the Game of Thrones-themed design.

The Game of Thrones theme is not just limited to collectibles but also shows up inside the watch. There are three distinct watch faces from the world of the show. One of the watch faces showcases the house of Targaryen, the second features the sigil of the house of Lannister, and the third contains artwork representing the White Walkers. If you do not know what White Walkers are yet, do not worry, we are not giving spoilers.

Coming to the smartwatch itself, it features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The timepiece also has more than 100 sports modes along with health-tracking features like heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), and sleep monitoring. Additionally, it also features Bluetooth connectivity, smart notifications, and Zen mode.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 13:55 IST
