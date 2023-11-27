Icon
Promate XWatch-B2 smartwatch: Check price, specs and more

Consumer electronics company Promate Technologies has introduced the Promate XWatch-B2 smartwatch. Check what it is all about.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 21:13 IST
Promate XWatch-B2 smartwatch is the perfect blend of style and advanced functionality, the company claims. (representative image)

Consumer electronics company Promate has unveiled its latest innovation, the Promate XWatch-B2 smartwatch. The company says the smartwatch will cater to the dynamic and connected lifestyle of today's generation. This state-of-the-art smartwatch features an impressive 2.01-inch TFT display and a wide range of health and fitness functionalities. It is available in three color options: Blue, Black, and Graphite, all backed by a 12-month warranty.

The XWatch-B2 boasts an impressive 123+ different sports modes to meticulously track various activities, from running and cycling to yoga. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, it ensures swift and seamless connectivity with external devices, while its built-in microphone and speaker guarantee crystal-clear calls.

The standout feature of the XWatch-B2 is its ultra-large 2.01-inch TFT display, offering a crisp 240x296 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. This not only enhances the visual experience but also simplifies navigation. Users can choose from a vast collection of over 200+ watch faces to match their mood and style daily.

The smartwatch includes the ActiveLife health suite, equipped with numerous health sensors, a pedometer, and advanced capabilities for monitoring vital metrics such as dynamic heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. With an IP67 rating for water resistance, it can handle accidental splashes and rigorous workouts, making it ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. The robust design ensures water and dust resistance.

Featuring a fully functional rotating crown for smooth navigation and an impressive 10-15 days of battery life on a single charge, the XWatch-B2 ensures uninterrupted performance. It is compatible with both IOS and Android systems, offering a wide range of users access to its remarkable features.

Users can access comprehensive data recording and monitoring through the XWatch app, further enhancing their experience. This launch adds to Promate's expanding smartwatch portfolio, which already includes the acclaimed Xwatch-S19 and Xwatch-B19 models.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 21:12 IST
