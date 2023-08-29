Home Wearables News Promate XWatch-S19 launched in India; Check specs, price, and more

Promate XWatch-S19 launched in India; Check specs, price, and more

Promate has launched its new smartwatch called XWatch-S19 in India. Check out its specifications, features, price and more here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 09:50 IST
Promate is one of the leading brands that launched its new smartwatch, XWatch-S19 in India. The company offers a 1.95-inch big display with advanced features. Smartwatch segments are now highly recommended among youth and people who are aware of keeping their fitness in check. To meet consumer needs, Promate is offering its new smartwatch at a very affordable price with top-of-the-line features.

Gopal Jeyaraj – Head of India & SAARC said, “The XWatch-S19 ... equips users with the tools they need to thrive in any environment - be it on rugged trails, underwater depths, or bustling city streets. "

Know more about the latest smartwatch here.

Promate XWatch-S19 specs

The XWatch-S19 smartwatch features a 1.95-inch edge-to-edge semi-curved TFT display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 240X282. The smartwatch will be available in two colour variants: Black and Military Green. The brand claims that the smartwatch has passed several military-grade tests which portrays its toughness and durability. The Xwatch S-19 weighs 40g and is dust and water-resistant.

Its smart features include health and fitness tracking in which it monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep cycle. It comes with more than 100 sports modes and provides insightful data on fitness activities. With the company's wellness app called XWatch app, users can access their comprehensive reports on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.1 technology for seamless connectivity which supports hands-free Bluetooth calling. The watch can be integrated with both Android and iOS devices. It provides users with notifications, calls, and messages access directly to the smartwatch.

In terms of charging, the smartwatch can work up to 10 to 12 days on a single charge. Buyers will also get 10-12 days on a single charge.

Price and availability

The promate XWatch-S19 smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999. Interested buyers can get the smartwatch from the e-commerce website Amazon.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 09:50 IST
