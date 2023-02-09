pTron launches gaming earbuds Basspods Flare in India; Check price, specifications

pTron, homegrown digital accessories brand known for its sturdily built audio gadgets, has announced the launch of the Basspods Flare earbuds focused on gamers. Basspods Flare are powered with low-latency wireless technology and long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices. Basspods Flare will be available on Flipkart from 9th Feb 2023. Basspod Flare are Wireless Gaming TWS Earbuds with Wired like feel, featuring - ENC, 40ms low-latency gaming, and 35 hrs long battery life.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “The Basspods Flare is loaded with features that let more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort without any compromises”.

The Basspods Flare is equipped with 13mm high fidelity drivers specially tuned for gaming, providing a surround sound effect. The TruTalk technology provides for noise-cancellation to offer crisp audio pickup while chatting in games and during calls. The earbuds with proprietary AptSense Technology offer 40ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming sound during intense mobile gaming.

Designed to be lightweight at just 3.5gms (each earbud), the Basspods Flare have a distinctive super-hero gear design with breathing RGB lights for added flair. The multi-function touch control on the earbud provides tactile and intuitive control, allowing the user to move seamlessly between gaming and calls.

The Basspods Flare comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and quick-pairing, that supports the SBC and AAC codecs for seamless transmission. With Type C quick charging (earbuds 1hr, 1.5hrs charging case) the device can last up to 35 Hrs on a single charge with the charging case. The earbuds also allow quick access to Google Assistant or Siri with an IPX4 rating for protection from sweat or splashes.

Coupled with a 1-year warranty, the Basspods Flare comes in 3 color options - Black, Blue & Yellow. For the launch on Flipkart, the Basspods Flare will retail at a special price of Rs. 899 as against the regular price of Rs. 1299 from 9th Feb 2023.