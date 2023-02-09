    Trending News

    Home Wearables News pTron launches gaming earbuds Basspods Flare in India; Check price, specifications

    pTron launches gaming earbuds Basspods Flare in India; Check price, specifications

    pTron, homegrown digital accessories brand known for its sturdily built audio gadgets, has announced the launch of the Basspods Flare earbuds focused on gamers.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 12:03 IST
    BoAt, Boult to Noise - check these 5 wireless earbuds with IPX rating that you can buy now
    image caption
    1/5 BoAt Airdopes 141 promises to deliver a playback time of up to 42 hours along with ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge; while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface. It comes protected with IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance at just Rs. 1,499. (Boat)
    Boult Audio
    2/5 Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS earbuds come with One Touch Control & Voice Assistant. Company claims to offer a playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge. And IPX rating? It has IPX7 waterproof which makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes. You can get this for Rs. 1,799. (Amazon)
    image caption
    3/5 Boult Audio Airbass Fx1 TWS Earbuds offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge, plus carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds. In total, it can provide a total play-time of up to 32 Hours. This also comes with its IPX5 water-resistant at just Rs. 1,499. (Amazon)
    image caption
    4/5 Noise Air Buds+ Truly Wireless earbuds comes with an Instacharge that gives 80-minutes of playtime in just 8-minutes of charge. You can also connect on go with its Hyper Sync technology. Protected with IPX4 rating, it is available for Rs. 1,799. (Noise)
    image caption
    5/5 Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC earbuds offers Active Noise Cancellations with its Moksha BTW07 ANC noise cancelling earbuds, which offers up to 7 hours of playtime with each charge and an additional 40 hours with the included charging case. It gets IPX4 rating which is available for Rs. 2,499. (Amazon)
    Basspods Flare
    View all Images
    Basspods Flare are powered with low-latency wireless technology and long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices. Basspods Flare will be available on Flipkart from 9th Feb 2023. (pTron)

    pTron, homegrown digital accessories brand known for its sturdily built audio gadgets, has announced the launch of the Basspods Flare earbuds focused on gamers. Basspods Flare are powered with low-latency wireless technology and long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices. Basspods Flare will be available on Flipkart from 9th Feb 2023. Basspod Flare are Wireless Gaming TWS Earbuds with Wired like feel, featuring - ENC, 40ms low-latency gaming, and 35 hrs long battery life.

    Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “The Basspods Flare is loaded with features that let more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort without any compromises”.

    The Basspods Flare is equipped with 13mm high fidelity drivers specially tuned for gaming, providing a surround sound effect. The TruTalk technology provides for noise-cancellation to offer crisp audio pickup while chatting in games and during calls. The earbuds with proprietary AptSense Technology offer 40ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming sound during intense mobile gaming.

    Designed to be lightweight at just 3.5gms (each earbud), the Basspods Flare have a distinctive super-hero gear design with breathing RGB lights for added flair. The multi-function touch control on the earbud provides tactile and intuitive control, allowing the user to move seamlessly between gaming and calls.

    The Basspods Flare comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and quick-pairing, that supports the SBC and AAC codecs for seamless transmission. With Type C quick charging (earbuds 1hr, 1.5hrs charging case) the device can last up to 35 Hrs on a single charge with the charging case. The earbuds also allow quick access to Google Assistant or Siri with an IPX4 rating for protection from sweat or splashes.

    Coupled with a 1-year warranty, the Basspods Flare comes in 3 color options - Black, Blue & Yellow. For the launch on Flipkart, the Basspods Flare will retail at a special price of Rs. 899 as against the regular price of Rs. 1299 from 9th Feb 2023.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 11:33 IST

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 11:33 IST
