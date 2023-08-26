Home Wearables News Rakhi gift ideas: Get over 70% discount on Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro, boAt Storm Call and other smartwatches

Rakhi gift ideas: Get over 70% discount on Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro, boAt Storm Call and other smartwatches

Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on smartwatches from Fire-Boltt, Noise, Ambtrane and more. With Rakhi fest nearing, you can get over 70% discount, if you are looking for gifts for your sibling.

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Check out the top gadgets your sibling may like
Raksha Bandhan
1/6 Raksha Bandhan, a special festival celebrated with love and joy in India, is just around the corner. It's the time to make your sibling feel extra special with an awesome gift. But picking the perfect gift can be tricky. These days, gadgets are fantastic gifts that are both practical and stylish. To make your choice easier, here are some budget-friendly gadgets that will bring a big smile to your sibling's face this Raksha Bandhan. (HT File Photo)
2/6 Realme C53 Smartphone: The brand-new realme C53 is a fantastic choice for Raksha Bandhan. It's a blend of excellent camera performance and a stunning design. With a 108MP ultra-clear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, this phone lets you capture incredible photos with lots of detail. It comes in two stylish colors: Champion Golden and Champion Black. Plus, it boasts a 6.74-inch 90Hz display and a powerful 5000mAh battery with quick charging. The realme C53 comes in two storage options: 4GB+128GB for Rs. 9,999 and 6GB+64GB for Rs. 10,999. You can find it on realme.com and Flipkart. (Amazon)
3/6 Realme Buds Air 5 Earphones: For your music-loving sibling, the latest realme Buds Air 5 are a perfect gift. These earphones offer fantastic audio quality with 50 dB active noise cancellation. They have an impressive battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge. Plus, they are water-resistant (IPX5-rated), making them great for workouts or rainy days. These earphones connect quickly via Bluetooth 5.3 and are lightweight. The case even provides 7 hours of music with just 10 minutes of charging. The realme Buds Air 5 come in two cool colors: Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White, priced at Rs. 3,699, available on realme.com and Flipkart.
4/6 boAt Aavante Bar 503 Speaker: For a theater-like experience at home, consider gifting the boAt Aavante Bar 503 speaker. This stylish speaker offers multiple connectivity options and has a built-in mic for easy connections. It features a 1200mAh battery for up to 4.5 hours of playback. It's lightweight and portable, perfect for indoor and outdoor use. With Bluetooth 5.0, it connects seamlessly to your smartphones. The Aavante Bar 503 also has Dual EQ Modes for different music preferences. It comes in black and costs Rs. 1,599, available on boAt.com. (Amazon)
5/6 Redmi Buds 4 Active Earphones: The newly launched Redmi Buds 4 Active, from Xiaomi, are stylish and convenient earphones. They provide up to 30 hours of playback, ensuring your sibling enjoys music and calls all day. These earphones are IPX4-rated, so they're water-resistant for workouts or rainy runs. They connect easily through Bluetooth 5.3 and support dual device connection. With a 12mm dynamic driver, they offer great bass and acoustics. Plus, they have Environmental Noise Cancellation for immersive audio. The Redmi Buds 4 Active come in two classy colors: Bass Black and Air White, priced at Rs. 1,399, available on mi.com and Amazon. (Amazon)
6/6 Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch: If your sibling is into fitness, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch is a perfect gift. It supports tracking of over 100 sports modes and monitors heart rate and SpO2 levels. With a 1.69-inch full-touch display, bright at 500 nits, and Bluetooth v5.3 for quick connectivity, it's a stylish choice. It also offers 150+ cloud-based and customized watch faces. The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz comes in five attractive colors: Mist Grey, Jet Black, Live Green, Rose Pink, and Midnight Blue, available for Rs. 4,999 on noise.com and Amazon. (Amazon)
Check out the gifting options for siblings for Rakhi.
Check out the gifting options for siblings for Rakhi. (Flipkart)

Rakhi fest is nearing and if you are thinking about what you should gift your sibling and that too on a budget, then nothing could beat the idea of gifting a smartwatch. These have many useful features including health alerts, time indicators even a call attender. Here are the 5 best Flipkart deals on smartwatches.

1. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro:

On this Fire-Boltt smartwatch Flipkart is offering 83% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1299 from Rs. 7999. It can monitor your heart rate, steps, distance travelled, and calories burnt while you are exercising.

2. Noise Colorfit Icon 2:

Second one in the list is Noise Colorfit Icon 2 on which Flipkart is offering 73% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1599 from Rs. 5999. The smartwatch features Blood Oxygen, 24*7 Heart rate monitor, Stress Monitor and Sleep Monitor.

3. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2:

Flipkart is offering 80% initial discount on this Smartwatch making its price drop to Rs. 2499 from Rs. 12999. The smartwatch is equipped with a stunning 1.43'' Super AMOLED Display and 466x466 pixels high resolution.

4. boAt Storm Call:

Flipkart is offering 78% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1699 from Rs. 7990. This smartwatch boasts an up to 42 mm (1.69) HD display with a 2.5D curved touch, providing high-quality visuals and seamless usage. It also allows you to store up to 10 contacts for easy access.

5. Ambrane Wise Eon Max:

On Purchase of Ambrane Wise Eon Max from Flipkart you get up to 78% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1299 from Rs. 5999. The smartwatch's huge 5.1 cm Lucid Display delivers a faultless experience. The impression can be quite mesmerising. It sports Health trackers like monitoring Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Sleep, Breath Training and Menstrual Cycle Tracking.

