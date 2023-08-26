Rakhi gift ideas: Get over 70% discount on Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro, boAt Storm Call and other smartwatches

Rakhi fest is nearing and if you are thinking about what you should gift your sibling and that too on a budget, then nothing could beat the idea of gifting a smartwatch. These have many useful features including health alerts, time indicators even a call attender. Here are the 5 best Flipkart deals on smartwatches.

1. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro:

On this Fire-Boltt smartwatch Flipkart is offering 83% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1299 from Rs. 7999. It can monitor your heart rate, steps, distance travelled, and calories burnt while you are exercising.

2. Noise Colorfit Icon 2:

Second one in the list is Noise Colorfit Icon 2 on which Flipkart is offering 73% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1599 from Rs. 5999. The smartwatch features Blood Oxygen, 24*7 Heart rate monitor, Stress Monitor and Sleep Monitor.

3. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2:

Flipkart is offering 80% initial discount on this Smartwatch making its price drop to Rs. 2499 from Rs. 12999. The smartwatch is equipped with a stunning 1.43'' Super AMOLED Display and 466x466 pixels high resolution.

4. boAt Storm Call:

Flipkart is offering 78% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1699 from Rs. 7990. This smartwatch boasts an up to 42 mm (1.69) HD display with a 2.5D curved touch, providing high-quality visuals and seamless usage. It also allows you to store up to 10 contacts for easy access.

5. Ambrane Wise Eon Max:

On Purchase of Ambrane Wise Eon Max from Flipkart you get up to 78% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1299 from Rs. 5999. The smartwatch's huge 5.1 cm Lucid Display delivers a faultless experience. The impression can be quite mesmerising. It sports Health trackers like monitoring Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Sleep, Breath Training and Menstrual Cycle Tracking.