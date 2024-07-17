Realme Watch S2 launching in India on July 30, to be backed by ChatGPT AI features

Realme has announced the launch date for its new smartwatch, the Realme Watch S2, in India. The watch will be unveiled alongside the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ smartphones. The Realme Watch S2 is expected to bring bunch of new features, including an AI voice assistant powered by ChatGPT.

Realme Watch S2 Launch Date and Event Details

The Realme Watch S2 is set to be launched in India on July 30th, with the event scheduled to start at 12pm. Along with the smartwatch, Realme will also be introducing the Realme 13 Pro series, a much-anticipated release in their number series lineup. While more details about the smartwatch are expected to be revealed during the event, some information has already surfaced online.

Realme Watch S2 Design and Features

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared a leaked image of the retail box of the Realme Watch S2, providing a glimpse into its design. The smartwatch features a circular dial, similar to its predecessor, the Realme Watch S, which was launched in 2020. The design includes a rotating dial on the right side and a power button positioned below it.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The leaked image shows the Realme Watch S2 in black, with a steel strap, giving it a more premium and classier look compared to the first generation. The Realme Watch S2 will also come with a link watch strap and will support Bluetooth calling—a feature that was not available in the original Realme Watch S.

AI Integration

One of the key highlights of the Realme Watch S2 is its integration of AI technology. The smartwatch is confirmed to feature an AI assistant powered by ChatGPT. Realme has emphasized that the AI capabilities will enhance the user experience by providing a seamless interaction with the device. While specific details about these AI features are still under wraps, the brand has teased that the Realme Watch S2 will include several AI functionalities to improve its usability.

As the launch date approaches, more information about the Realme Watch S2 is expected to come to light. With its new design and AI integration, the Realme Watch S2 is believed to offer an improved user experience. The official details will be disclosed during the launch event on July 30th.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!