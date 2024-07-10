 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWs earbuds series launched: Check key features, availability and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWs earbuds series launched: Check key features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWs earbuds series launched: Check key features, availability and more

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 series at the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event, featuring advanced AI features, enhanced sound quality, and a comfortable design.Check what Samsung has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWs earbuds series launched: Check key features, availability and more
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability beginning July 24, in Silver and White colors. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 in Paris. As the successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 series, these new true wireless stereo earbuds feature advanced technology and design enhancements. Let's have a look at what Samsung has in store for you this time. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series: Key Features 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series integrates Galaxy AI for improved communication. Users can activate Interpreter in Listening mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Flip 6, allowing real-time lecture translations directly through the earbuds. Voice Command functionality enables control over music playback with simple verbal instructions, eliminating the need for manual interaction. 

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

The earbuds also feature Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC, which optimize sound quality and noise cancellation based on real-time analysis of internal and external sounds. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro automatically adjusts noise levels and sound through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The computational design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series ensures a comfortable fit. The blade design allows users to control the device by pinching or swiping on the blade. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers a Canal Type design for immersive sound, while the Galaxy Buds 3 features an Open Type design suitable for extended use in various situations.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro includes enhanced 2-way speakers with a planar tweeter for high-range sound production and Dual Amplifiers for clear sound. Ultra High Quality Audio supports a doubled sampling rate with SSC codec, providing detailed high-resolution audio. The Super-Wideband Call feature ensures high-quality phone calls by restoring the original voice of the speaker in noisy environments using a pre-trained machine learning model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: Availability

Samsung  Galaxy Buds 3 series offers an ultra-sleek, modern and comfortable design available in two colors, Silver and White. The Galaxy buds will be available for pre-order starting today, July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 18:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation amazon prime day sale 2024: from noise to boat- check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under rs.2000 best smartwatches under 2000: from fastrack, boat, to fire-boltt, check out top 10 picks top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device apple airpods with cameras launching next; mass production starts by 2026 - all details apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy top 5 smartwatches under 5,000: playfit dial, realme watch s, and more samsung unpacked event: samsung galaxy watch 5 launched along with galaxy z fold 4 and galaxy z flip; check specs here 9 top smartwatches under 25000: a comprehensive comparison of affordable tech on your wrist 10 best new year deals on smartwatches: check boat lunar tigon, noise colorfit 5 pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets