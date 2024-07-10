Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 TWs earbuds series launched: Check key features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 in Paris. As the successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 series, these new true wireless stereo earbuds feature advanced technology and design enhancements. Let's have a look at what Samsung has in store for you this time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series: Key Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series integrates Galaxy AI for improved communication. Users can activate Interpreter in Listening mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Flip 6, allowing real-time lecture translations directly through the earbuds. Voice Command functionality enables control over music playback with simple verbal instructions, eliminating the need for manual interaction.

The earbuds also feature Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC, which optimize sound quality and noise cancellation based on real-time analysis of internal and external sounds. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro automatically adjusts noise levels and sound through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The computational design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series ensures a comfortable fit. The blade design allows users to control the device by pinching or swiping on the blade. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers a Canal Type design for immersive sound, while the Galaxy Buds 3 features an Open Type design suitable for extended use in various situations.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro includes enhanced 2-way speakers with a planar tweeter for high-range sound production and Dual Amplifiers for clear sound. Ultra High Quality Audio supports a doubled sampling rate with SSC codec, providing detailed high-resolution audio. The Super-Wideband Call feature ensures high-quality phone calls by restoring the original voice of the speaker in noisy environments using a pre-trained machine learning model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series: Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series offers an ultra-sleek, modern and comfortable design available in two colors, Silver and White. The Galaxy buds will be available for pre-order starting today, July 10, with general availability starting July 24.