Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 likely to get this amazing new temperature feature

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may get this incredible temperature sensor. It will likely be launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 13:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to launch a new Galaxy Watch 6 series on July 26.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is keeping foldable smartphone fans quite excited, but there is a lot more coming during the event. Apart from these foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series too during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. To make it even more exciting, Samsung has officially announced a new “Thermo Check” feature for Samsung Galaxy smartwatch users.

Samsung has announced that with the help of a new Skin Temperature API, which is part of Samsung's Privileged Health software development kit (SDK), users will be able to take full advantage of the Galaxy Watch's advanced infrared technology for temperature measurements. How will it work? Who will get it? Know all about this upcoming temperature check feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Thermo Check feature

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy smartwatch users will get the new Thermo Check app that will allow users to easily measure the temperature of their surroundings. Interestingly, users will be able to measure temperature of their meals and water in the swimming pool before taking a dive into it and that too without the need of any physical contact.

Who will get Samsung Galaxy Watch Thermo Check feature?

The "upcoming" Galaxy Watch devices will get this Thermo Check feature. However, Samsung hasn't expressly mentioned the name of the device, but it hints towards the rumoured Galaxy Watch Series 6. However, the feature will be expanded to the Galaxy Watch 5 series later.

Additionally, Samsung says that the “Galaxy Watch series will gain more versatile functions and more streamlined usability. With still more to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked on July 26 at 8 p.m. KST / 7 a.m. EST, Samsung continues to make more of the wider app ecosystem available on its Galaxy Watch series and maximize users' experience.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 6 expected specs and features

Apart from this feature, the Watch 6 is expected to be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while its other variant, the Watch 6 Classic may be available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, this was indicated by a promo image from a site in Korea revealed by 9to5Google report. Moreover, renders suggest that it could get features such as 5ATM water resistance too. Moreover, the watch may get sapphire crystal glass and thinner bezels than before.

However, you will need to wait for the official launch of the smartwatch on July 26 to know what new features you will get to play with this year.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 13:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets