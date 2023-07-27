Home Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series India prices out! Know how much it will cost you

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series India prices out! Know how much it will cost you

Announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on Wednesday, Samsung has finally revealed the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic today. Here’s how much the latest smartwatches will cost you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 13:51 IST
Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic smartwatches
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series
1/7 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event witnessed the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and  Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the latest addition to the smartwatch lineup. Check out their specs, features and price.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch
2/7 The Watch 6 is available in two different sizes 40 and 44mm. Whereas the  Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Both the watches are available in two colours, The Watch 6 in silver and gold and the Watch 6 Classic in black and silver.  (Unsplash)
Samsung
3/7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is here.This new Galaxy Watch generation has paid more emphasis on health tracking. The watch will enable users to get personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being.  (Samsung)
Samsung's Galaxy Watches focus on improving sleep with detailed Sleep Score Factor analysis. Each night, users are provided with comprehensive information regarding their sleep quality, including total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical recovery, and mental recovery. 
4/7 Samsung's Galaxy Watches focus on improving sleep with detailed Sleep Score Factor analysis. Each night, users are provided with comprehensive information regarding their sleep quality, including total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical recovery, and mental recovery.  (Samsung)
Additionally, with the smartwatches, users can set ideal running intensity levels based on users' ability using the new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature. Its Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep such as temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, Fall Detection and more.
5/7 Additionally, with the smartwatches, users can set ideal running intensity levels based on users' ability using the new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature. Its Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep such as temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, Fall Detection and more. (Samsung)
The watch also includes Samsung Wallet which has the latest update and introduces a unified feature that combines Pay and Pass, facilitating easy access to credit cards, IDs, tickets, boarding passes, and more.
6/7 The watch also includes Samsung Wallet which has the latest update and introduces a unified feature that combines Pay and Pass, facilitating easy access to credit cards, IDs, tickets, boarding passes, and more. (Samsung)
You can now pre-order both models and the sale will begin from August 11. The smaller versions of the Watch and Watch Classic are priced at USD 300 and USD 330, while the larger models are priced at USD 400 and USD 430. 
7/7 You can now pre-order both models and the sale will begin from August 11. The smaller versions of the Watch and Watch Classic are priced at USD 300 and USD 330, while the larger models are priced at USD 400 and USD 430.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series now has two variants - Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. (Samsung)

Samsung took the wraps off its latest products at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 held in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. While the fifth-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were the highlight of the event, a much-loved Samsung product made its comeback - the Galaxy Watch Classic. Samsung launched the Watch 6 series which includes Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, aiming to make health tracking more accessible and convenient by providing personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being.

At the event, only the US pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 series was revealed but now Samsung has announced it will indeed be coming to India, and its prices are out. Here's how much the Galaxy Watch 6 series will cost you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Price in India

In the US, the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299 while the Watch 6 Classic starts at $399. Samsung has announced that both smartwatches will be available in two sizes and two variants. The base 40mm BT variant of the Watch 6 will be priced at Rs. 29999 while the LTE variant will cost Rs. 33999. The bigger 44mm variant will cost Rs. 32999 and Rs. 36999 for the BT and LTE variants respectively.

Moving on to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the base 43mm BT variant will cost you Rs. 36999 while the LTE variant is priced at Rs. 40999. The larger, 47mm BT Watch 6 Classic is priced at Rs. 39999 while the LTE version of the same will cost you Rs. 43999.

Along with the pricing, Samsung has also announced pre-booking offers for the Watch 6 series. Those who pre-reserve the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 4000 and a bank cashback of Rs. 6000, taking the total benefits to Rs. 10000.

The pre-bookings for Galaxy Watch 6 series will start today, July 27 at 12 PM during Samung Live on its website. The devices will go on sale on August 18 and will be available in stores in 10000 locations all over the country.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 12:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets