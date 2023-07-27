Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series India prices out! Know how much it will cost you

Samsung took the wraps off its latest products at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 held in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. While the fifth-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were the highlight of the event, a much-loved Samsung product made its comeback - the Galaxy Watch Classic. Samsung launched the Watch 6 series which includes Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, aiming to make health tracking more accessible and convenient by providing personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being.

At the event, only the US pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 series was revealed but now Samsung has announced it will indeed be coming to India, and its prices are out. Here's how much the Galaxy Watch 6 series will cost you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Price in India

In the US, the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299 while the Watch 6 Classic starts at $399. Samsung has announced that both smartwatches will be available in two sizes and two variants. The base 40mm BT variant of the Watch 6 will be priced at Rs. 29999 while the LTE variant will cost Rs. 33999. The bigger 44mm variant will cost Rs. 32999 and Rs. 36999 for the BT and LTE variants respectively.

Moving on to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the base 43mm BT variant will cost you Rs. 36999 while the LTE variant is priced at Rs. 40999. The larger, 47mm BT Watch 6 Classic is priced at Rs. 39999 while the LTE version of the same will cost you Rs. 43999.

Along with the pricing, Samsung has also announced pre-booking offers for the Watch 6 series. Those who pre-reserve the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 4000 and a bank cashback of Rs. 6000, taking the total benefits to Rs. 10000.

The pre-bookings for Galaxy Watch 6 series will start today, July 27 at 12 PM during Samung Live on its website. The devices will go on sale on August 18 and will be available in stores in 10000 locations all over the country.