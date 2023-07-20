Home Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs LEAKED ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Details such as the design, display, RAM and processor of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series have been leaked, and a popular variant could make its return this year. Here’s all that we know so far about the Galaxy Watch 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 14:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is slated to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is almost upon us and while we have seen numerous leaks about the upcoming Galaxy foldables, there's a scarcity of information regarding the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Series. Wearable technology has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years with flagship smartwatches fulfilling most functionalities of a traditional smartphone, and Samsung could bring more upgrades to its Galaxy Watch lineup. Just a few hours ago, Samsung confirmed that a new Thermo Check feature would be coming to Galaxy Watches, without expressly mentioning the device.

Now, specs of the Galaxy Watch 6 series have been leaked and they hint at a bigger display, more RAM, and a faster processor among other upgrades. Here's what the Galaxy Watch 6 series could offer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: Leaked specs

According to a previous report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 6 was tipped to get an Exynos W930 chip under the hood which would be named as W980, and that could bring a 10 percent performance boost. Now a report by SnoopyTech has further corroborated these rumours and further revealed that it could have 16GB of onboard storage and 2GB RAM, a bump up of 0.5GB compared to its predecessor.

In terms of design, Samsung will bring back the iconic rotating bezel that was synonymous with the Galaxy Watch Classic models and was missing in the Watch 5 series. The renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 series were shared in a tweet by SnoopyTech which showed each model having a bigger display with thinner bezels this time around.

Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic could feature 1.31-inch and 1.47-inch displays, but while the Watch 6 will reportedly come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Watch 6 Classic could have 43mm and 47mm dials. All variants are expected to feature Sapphire glass on top.

Coming to the features, 9to5Google reported that Galaxy Watch 6 series could pack a heart rate monitor with ECG functionality, SpO2 sensor, temperature sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, compass and a barometer. It could additionally support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS, and have an IP68 rating with 5ATM water resistance as well as MIL-STD-810H durability. The smaller variants could have a 300mAh battery while the larger models could get 425mAh battery capacity.

Do note that these rumours are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the official reveal of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which is expected to be at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on July 26. Be sure to check back for all the coverage of the Samsung event.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 14:51 IST
