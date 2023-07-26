Home Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which one is for you?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which one is for you?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was launched today and it goes head-to-head with Apple Watch Series 8. So, which one should you choose? Let's explore the key differences to help you decide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 21:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldables to watch, know the devices expected to be launched today
Samsung Unpacked event
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will commence today, July 26, in Seoul, South Korea. It will be live-streamed at 4:30 pm IST. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch its new generation devices of foldable smartphones, a tab, and a watch.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. 
2/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Most of the changes in Fold 5 and Flip 5 are similar. However, the cover display is expected to turn bigger at 3.4 inches. In last year's phone it was 1.9 inches.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Watch
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to feature a larger display size and a curved glass display. Rumours also suggest that the rotating bezels will be back with this watch. Some features may be added, such as monitoring the heart rate for atrial fibrillation detection. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S22
6/6 However, there may be more products than just these. Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3 too may be launched today. Now it's just a matter of a few hours before these products are launched. (Unsplash)
Galaxy Watch 6
View all Images
Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch Series 8. (Samsung| Apple)

Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy Watch series has arrived, taking over from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5. Packed with exciting features and available in standard and Classic variations, the Galaxy Watch 6 is set to impress tech enthusiasts, With the new standard and Classic variations priced at £289 and £369, respectively, both models are now available for pre-order, with sales starting on 11th August. Meanwhile, Apple already has its Apple Watch Series 8 in the market. So, which one should you choose? Let's explore the key differences to help you decide.

Water and Dust Resistance

The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts an impressive 5ATM and IP68 rating, offering resilience against water and dust. While it can handle shallow-water activities and withstand the shower, deep dives are not recommended. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 holds an IPX6 and 5ATM rating, making it resistant to dust and suitable for activities like swimming. However, it falls short compared to its Ultra sibling for diving enthusiasts.

Compatibility Matters

One crucial factor in choosing your smartwatch is its compatibility with your device. The Apple Watch Series 8, true to Apple's tradition, only works with iOS, limiting its usability for Android users. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 6 aligns with Android devices running Android 10 or later. If you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch is the way to go, whereas Samsung handset owners will find the Galaxy Watch 6 perfectly suited. However, other Android devices like Pixel 7 Pro or Honor 90 are also compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6.

Display Size and Technology

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers two screen sizes, 41mm and 45mm, both featuring Always-On Retina LTPO OLED displays with exceptional brightness. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, featuring Always-On Super AMOLED displays made from Sapphire Crystal. Samsung claims a 20% larger display, with a 30% thinner bezel for a premium feel and enhanced screen interactions.

Battery Life

When it comes tobattery life, Samsung has a clear edge. The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts up to 40 hours of usage, thanks to its 300mAh battery in the 40mm model and 425mAh battery in the 44mm version. In contrast, Apple's Series 8 claims to last up to 18 hours, requiring more frequent charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 8 are powerhouses in the smartwatch arena. But when it comes to comparisons, it quickly becomes clear that they are both from 2 separate worlds. So, if you're an Android user, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be your go-to choice, while iPhone loyalists will find comfort in the Apple Watch Series 8. Both watches offer excellent features, stunning displays, and strong water and dust resistance, so your decision will depend on your device ecosystem and your priorities. Make your choice wisely, and enjoy a seamless smartwatch experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 21:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets