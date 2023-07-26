Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which one is for you?

Samsung's latest addition to the Galaxy Watch series has arrived, taking over from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5. Packed with exciting features and available in standard and Classic variations, the Galaxy Watch 6 is set to impress tech enthusiasts, With the new standard and Classic variations priced at £289 and £369, respectively, both models are now available for pre-order, with sales starting on 11th August. Meanwhile, Apple already has its Apple Watch Series 8 in the market. So, which one should you choose? Let's explore the key differences to help you decide.

Water and Dust Resistance

The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts an impressive 5ATM and IP68 rating, offering resilience against water and dust. While it can handle shallow-water activities and withstand the shower, deep dives are not recommended. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 holds an IPX6 and 5ATM rating, making it resistant to dust and suitable for activities like swimming. However, it falls short compared to its Ultra sibling for diving enthusiasts.

Compatibility Matters

One crucial factor in choosing your smartwatch is its compatibility with your device. The Apple Watch Series 8, true to Apple's tradition, only works with iOS, limiting its usability for Android users. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 6 aligns with Android devices running Android 10 or later. If you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch is the way to go, whereas Samsung handset owners will find the Galaxy Watch 6 perfectly suited. However, other Android devices like Pixel 7 Pro or Honor 90 are also compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6.

Display Size and Technology

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers two screen sizes, 41mm and 45mm, both featuring Always-On Retina LTPO OLED displays with exceptional brightness. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, featuring Always-On Super AMOLED displays made from Sapphire Crystal. Samsung claims a 20% larger display, with a 30% thinner bezel for a premium feel and enhanced screen interactions.

Battery Life

When it comes tobattery life, Samsung has a clear edge. The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts up to 40 hours of usage, thanks to its 300mAh battery in the 40mm model and 425mAh battery in the 44mm version. In contrast, Apple's Series 8 claims to last up to 18 hours, requiring more frequent charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 8 are powerhouses in the smartwatch arena. But when it comes to comparisons, it quickly becomes clear that they are both from 2 separate worlds. So, if you're an Android user, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be your go-to choice, while iPhone loyalists will find comfort in the Apple Watch Series 8. Both watches offer excellent features, stunning displays, and strong water and dust resistance, so your decision will depend on your device ecosystem and your priorities. Make your choice wisely, and enjoy a seamless smartwatch experience.