Samsung, Noise to Amazfit, here are 5 smartwatches for a perfect Valentine’s day gift

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift? Consider a smartwatch as it is a gadget that gets closer to a person than even a phone. From Samsung, Noise to Amazfit, here are 5 smartwatches that are perfect options.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 16:25 IST
Surprise your Valentine with a tech-savvy gift! Explore our top 5 smartwatches as these will make the perfect Valentine's day gift.

Valentine's day gift: Looking to surprise your partner with a cool tech gift this Valentine's Day? Look no further! This year, instead of the usual gifts, why not consider a smartwatch? With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. But don't worry, we've got you covered! Our guide is here to help you pick the perfect smartwatch that matches your partner's style and needs. Whether they prefer a sleek and classy design or a feature-packed fitness tracker, we've got something for everyone. So, without further ado, here are the top 5 smartwatches to make this Valentine's Day extra special.

Products included in this article

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

B0B99SSBWR-1

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a stylish and advanced smartwatch that comes packed with useful features. It keeps track of your sleep patterns, even detecting snoring, and provides helpful insights into your rest. Plus, with body composition analysis, it helps you monitor your body fat percentage and muscle weight, which can be really helpful for achieving your fitness goals. The watch also includes an optical heart rate sensor for continuous monitoring of your cardiovascular health. It automatically tracks your fitness activities, counting steps, calories burned, and supporting a variety of exercises.

Specifications 
Display1.4 inches Super AMOLED
OSAndroid Wear OS 4
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, thermometer
Battery410 mAh


 

2. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch

B09HV9BDV3-2

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch comes with a bright 1.45-inch AMOLED display, making it easy to see even in sunlight. It has useful features including monitoring blood pressure, tracking heart rate, and offering over 150 sports modes. With Alexa built-in, it allows for voice commands and connects via Bluetooth for music and calls. The watch is designed for convenience with a battery life of up to 12 days, GPS tracking, and water resistance up to 5 ATM.

Specifications 
Display‎1.45 Inches AMOLED display
OS‎watchOS 1, watchOS 2
Special Features‎Sleep Monitor, Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor
Weight‎43 g

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch

B08DFPZG71-3

The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is designed to support an active lifestyle. It comes with built-in GPS, allowing you to track activities like running, biking, and hiking without the need for your phone. The device continuously monitors your heart rate using PurePulse 2.0 technology and offers insights such as your Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Score. It also enables you to control smart home devices, set reminders, and receive news updates through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Additionally, the smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 6+ days on a single charge, with fast charging capability. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for various adventures.

Specifications 
Display‎1.69 Inches
OS‎watchOS 1, watchOS 2
Body MaterialAluminium
Weight‎20 g

4. Noise Vortex Plus Smartwatch

B0CG22DQ8B-4

The Noise Vortex Plus smartwatch is equipped with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display that stays on all the time, Bluetooth calling, a stylish metal design, and can last up to 7 days on a single charge. It offers various watch faces, an improved operating system for better performance, and includes health features like mood-based watch faces, Noise OS, compatibility with the NoiseFit app, and over 110 sports modes.

Specifications 
Display1.46-inch AMOLED display
OS‎Android & iOS
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Weight‎45 g

5. Amazfit T-Rex 2

B0B37V1VZF-5

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a sturdy smartwatch tailored for outdoor lovers. Its 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display is tough enough to endure harsh conditions, while also providing clear visuals. Equipped with 5 satellite positioning systems, it ensures real-time navigation. It boasts tracking for more than 150 sports activities, including strength exercises, and delivers detailed health data with just a tap. With 10 ATM waterproofing and Zepp OS, it accommodates third-party apps and boasts an impressive 24-day battery life, making it perfect for adventurers.

Specifications 
Display1.39-inch AMOLED display
Special Features‎Waterproof
Connectivity‎Bluetooth
Weight‎67 g

Also, read other top stories today:

Social media scam alert! Most scams reported to the finance app Revolut started their journey on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Most money was lost to "get-rich-quick" schemes. Some interesting details in this article.

AI opportunities in India! Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged more than a thousand Indian computer code developers they use the company's artificial intelligence tools being deployed across its products.

Voice cloning becomes illegal! US regulators have declared scam "robocalls" made using voices created with AI as illegal. This move comes after an impersonation of POTUS surfaced last month, requesting people not to cast ballots in the New Hampshire primary.

