Satellite SOS coming to Google Messages in collaboration with Garmin

Google is speculated to bring satellite-based emergency SOS in collaboration with US-based wearables brand Garmin.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 12:14 IST
Recent rumours have it that Google is planning to bring satellite-based SOS texting to its messaging app. If introduced, it is speculated that it will be available in more than 150 countries, which will give tough competition to Apple's satellite-based SOS texting as it is available in only a few areas. The satellite texting feature will be made available in Google Messages in collaboration with US-based wearables brand Garmin. Check out what the new feature is about.

Google's satellite-based texting

Neil Rahmouni, a developer, has shared code evidence from his X handle claiming that Google might bring satellite messaging support in its upcoming update. The post said, “Looks like Google Messages may use Garmin Response for the Satellite Emergency SOS. If true it could mean that Emergency Satellite messages would be available in 150+ countries.”

The rumours also suggest that to bring the feature in Google messages, Garmin's satellite-based services are being used which are already used in more than 150 countries and seven continents. The wearable company has developed various satellite communication products in recent years, with its expertise and Google's ways to enhance its services, the feature can come in exceptionally handy for Android users around the world.

As per reports, Google has now started developing its user interface for emergency responses. However, The Verge reports that Garmin asks its users to avail $15 per month subscription to access satellite SOS services, so, it is possible that Google might offer similar subscription plans to get access to its satellite emergency services. Apple for now avails these features for free to its users, but it will soon be announcing its subscription plans.

Furthermore, Google's new satellite texting feature is solely based on rumours as the company has not announced anything officially yet. Users will get to experience the new feature once it rolls out to Android devices or if the company makes any announcements in detail about the feature and the partnership with Garmin's satellite services.

With the new satellite texting feature being speculated to be introduced by Google, Apple might also come up with new solutions as other brands are also working to bring the feature too.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 12:00 IST
