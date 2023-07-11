Home Wearables News Shocking update! Fitbit Charge 5 owners hit by battery drain glitch! Angry users react

Shocking update! Fitbit Charge 5 owners hit by battery drain glitch! Angry users react

If you own the Fitbit Charge 5, you might want to hold off updating it to the latest software version as users are complaining of several issues such as battery drain, slow charging, and the device getting bricked after the update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 12:18 IST
Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5 update is causing a plethora of problems for users. Know what’s happening. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5 update is causing a plethora of problems for users. Know what’s happening. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Fitbit users are encountering issues with their devices after installing the latest v194.61 update that was recently rolled out. The Google-owned fitness company has several products in its portfolio, with Fitbit Charge 5 being its “most advanced fitness & health tracker”. It has a plethora of health and fitness features such as heart rate tracking, ECG monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and more. However, the latest update has brought several issues, even leaving some users unable to use the Fitbit Charge 5 at all.

Fitbit update causing issues

The v194.61 update was rolled out in late June, and users are now receiving it on their devices. It brought features such as new clock faces, all exercise modes in the Exercise app, support for global characters, and more. But, it has also left several Fitbit Charge 5 users troubled.

Users, in the Fitbit community forum, have complained of severe battery drain on their devices since installing the update, with battery dropping from days of usage on a single charge to just 3-4 hours now.

One user wrote, “My charge 5 went from lasting an entire week on one charge, now it drains from full to dead in about two hours.”

Shockingly, the update is bricking some Charge 5 trackers too, with users encountering a black screen after the update. “Battery started draining quickly last week. Screen won't turn on now since the weekend. Super frustrating,” another user wrote.

Users have tried disconnecting the tracker from the app and pairing it again but it doesn't reconnect as 4 digit pairing code is not visible due to the black screen.

Fitbit's response

While Fitbit has acknowledged the issue, no fix has been rolled out yet. Instead, the company is offering a 30 percent off coupon on the same product. This has left users frustrated. “I don't understand why they even remotely think that giving 30% off a new device is fair compensation when it really points to some update ruining a lot of our devices,” an angry user wrote on the community forum.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 12:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets