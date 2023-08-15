Home Wearables News Smart rings set to shine with Noise, boAT gizmos as India named world’s largest smartwatch market

Smart rings set to shine with Noise, boAT gizmos as India named world’s largest smartwatch market

With the smartwatch segment in India now flooded with a plethora of options from several brands, companies like Noise and boAt have introduced a new product - smart rings.

Friendship day: Hammer to boAt, 5 best smartwatches to gift your friends
Smartwatches
1/6 Wondering what to gift your friend, this Friendship Day? Whether you're looking for a present for a friend who's super organized and has every minute planned out, or for a friend who might stretch the truth a bit about when they'll arrive, both could benefit from a smartwatch buddy. This smartwatch will be there for them from morning to night, reminding them to drink water regularly, helping them stay on top of their fitness goals, and adding a stylish tech touch to their look. To make your choice easier, we've put together a list of the top five smartwatches available that you can gift this Friendship Day. Check them out!  (Pexels)
2/6 boAt Ultima Chronos:- It offers a 1.96  AMOLED display on Ultima Chronos. It has an always-on display and wake gesture. It ensures that important information is readily available at a glance. You can switch up your fitness and sports routines with 700 plus activities to choose from. You can also customize watch faces as per your own needs. It is available at  Amazon at a discounted price of Rs.2597. (Amazon)
3/6 FireBoltt Talk 2:- This smartwatch has a 1.39 TFT LCD full touch display with a 2D high hardness glass for super protection and a high resolution of 240*240 pixels. The watch has 650 NITS Peak Brightness. This watch is long-lasting and durable with its metal body feature. The watch can work for 3 Days with Bluetooth Calling and 8 Days without Bluetooth Calling. You can grab it from Amazon at a  discounted price of Rs.1597. (Amazon)
4/6 Fastrack Limitless FS1:- It has a 1.95” Horizon Curve Display. It features a built-in Alexa that can be your personal assistant to make your life quick and smart like setting up alarms, reminders, or adding groceries to your cart. You can also modify your style every day with 150 plus trendy watch faces. It has In-app Camera Control. You can buy it from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 1995.  (Amazon)
5/6 Hammer Active 2.0:- The Hammer Active 2.0 offers its massive 1.95" IPS display screen. You can experience the convenience of Bluetooth calling with Active 2.0. It is equipped with a high-quality built-in speaker and microphone. The new Active 2.0 smartwatch has various health-tracking features such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breathe training, and temperature. It also has drink water and sedentary reminder, menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep monitor. It also has In-Built Games and Wireless Charging. It is available at a discounted price of Rs.1849 amazon.in. (Amazon)
6/6 Noise Nova:- The Noise Nova Watch stands out with its vibrant AMOLED display. It has extensive fitness tracking capabilities and seamless integration. It has impressive health features including a blood pressure monitor, SpO2 tracking, and advanced sleep analysis. It has  100 plus sports modes to conquer your fitness goals. You can buy it at a discounted price of Rs.2997 at amazon.in   
Smart ring
Smart rings are wearable pieces of technology that users wear just like a normal ring. (Unsplash)

Wearable technology has become extremely popular in the last few years, especially since the emergence of smartwatches. Equipped with various sensors such as heart rate monitor, ECG, SpO2, step and sleep trackers, menstrual cycle tracker, and more, these devices have helped save lives by alerting the wearer of abnormal health issues. India in particular is a big haven for smartwatch companies as it is the world's largest market of these devices. As per a report by Counterpoint Research, India showed a 167 percent year-on-year growth in this segment.

Due to this soaring popularity, there are now many players in the market. While brands such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fossil have premium offerings with top-of-the-line features, boAt, Noise, and other brands have targeted the budget consumer by offering more and more features at an affordable price. As a result, companies have had to think outside the box to rope in more customers, and this had to the introduction of a new product - smart rings.

What are Smart Rings?

Smart Rings are wearable pieces of technology that users wear just like a normal ring. While standard rings are purely worn for their visual appeal, smart rings are equipped with several health monitoring sensors for sleep monitoring, health and fitness tracking, and more. Unlike smartwatches, these devices do not require you to wear them on your wrist, but on a finger. Thus, smart rings are more subtle than smartwatches.

boAt Ring

The boAt Ring is designed to be a comprehensive health and fitness tracker with various advanced features for a complete view of user health status. Equipped with 5ATM water and sweat resistance, it can be worn daily and during most physical activities such as steps, distance, and calories burned.

The Smart Ring monitors heart rate, body recovery tracking using heart rate variability analysis and activity records to maintain overall well-being, user's body temperature, and SpO2 to understand respiratory health and stress levels. It will analyze your sleep patterns too while tracking total sleep duration, time spent in different sleep stages, and sleep disturbances. Moreover, it allows for single-handed movements and intuitive controls that enable users to interact and easily control compatible devices.

Noise Luna Ring

Earlier this month, Noise announced its foray into the smart ring category with the launch of the Luna Ring. As per the company, the Luna Ring helps understand what's best for your body, by monitoring 3 scores daily - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity.

Its temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every 5 minutes. It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive the core health score. The Sleep Score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. It comes powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft.

With a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge, Noise claims the Luna Ring will bring a positive transformative shift to lifestyles.

