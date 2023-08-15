Smart rings set to shine with Noise, boAT gizmos as India named world’s largest smartwatch market

Wearable technology has become extremely popular in the last few years, especially since the emergence of smartwatches. Equipped with various sensors such as heart rate monitor, ECG, SpO2, step and sleep trackers, menstrual cycle tracker, and more, these devices have helped save lives by alerting the wearer of abnormal health issues. India in particular is a big haven for smartwatch companies as it is the world's largest market of these devices. As per a report by Counterpoint Research, India showed a 167 percent year-on-year growth in this segment.

Due to this soaring popularity, there are now many players in the market. While brands such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fossil have premium offerings with top-of-the-line features, boAt, Noise, and other brands have targeted the budget consumer by offering more and more features at an affordable price. As a result, companies have had to think outside the box to rope in more customers, and this had to the introduction of a new product - smart rings.

What are Smart Rings?

Smart Rings are wearable pieces of technology that users wear just like a normal ring. While standard rings are purely worn for their visual appeal, smart rings are equipped with several health monitoring sensors for sleep monitoring, health and fitness tracking, and more. Unlike smartwatches, these devices do not require you to wear them on your wrist, but on a finger. Thus, smart rings are more subtle than smartwatches.

boAt Ring

The boAt Ring is designed to be a comprehensive health and fitness tracker with various advanced features for a complete view of user health status. Equipped with 5ATM water and sweat resistance, it can be worn daily and during most physical activities such as steps, distance, and calories burned.

The Smart Ring monitors heart rate, body recovery tracking using heart rate variability analysis and activity records to maintain overall well-being, user's body temperature, and SpO2 to understand respiratory health and stress levels. It will analyze your sleep patterns too while tracking total sleep duration, time spent in different sleep stages, and sleep disturbances. Moreover, it allows for single-handed movements and intuitive controls that enable users to interact and easily control compatible devices.

Noise Luna Ring

Earlier this month, Noise announced its foray into the smart ring category with the launch of the Luna Ring. As per the company, the Luna Ring helps understand what's best for your body, by monitoring 3 scores daily - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity.

Its temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every 5 minutes. It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive the core health score. The Sleep Score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. It comes powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft.

With a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge, Noise claims the Luna Ring will bring a positive transformative shift to lifestyles.