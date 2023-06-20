SmartWatch Alert! Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may feature rotating bezels

Samsung is likely to launch the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July in South Korea. Along with the new smartwatches, it is also rumoured that Samsung will launch two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Amid rumours of the upcoming launches, images of the smartwatches were leaked and these show that Samsung may be planning to bring the rotating bezels feature back. According to a report by WinFuture, Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will be back with new-gen rotating bezel variants that will give a classy look to the smartwatch.

Last year, Samsung discarded the feature with Galaxy Watch 5. Now that Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is set to launch, leaks indicate it will be available in two sizes and variants: 40mm and 44mm, with sapphire crystal displays.

It is also said that the two variants may differ in sizes as the Galaxy Watch 6 classic can come in 2 bigger sizes– 43mm and 47mm.

The upcoming 47mm Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 variant is expected to surpass the largest model of last year's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which measured 45mm with a larger and even better battery lasting.

With all the rumours about the exciting launches, we are excited to see what all the Galaxy Unpacked event will unveil to the users.

The new watch lineup will likely also unveil the Samsung One UI 5 Watch, which will debut along with the new Galaxy Watch 6. With the new OS, users will get improved health and fitness features such as smart sleep and heart rate tracking that will give a personalized experience.