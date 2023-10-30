Smartwatches under Rs. 10000: Get both style and advanced features

If you're on the lookout for a smartwatch that won't break the bank, we've got you covered. Smartwatches have revolutionized the way we interact with our phones, track our fitness levels and health and you don't need to spend a fortune to get one. Here's a selection of affordable and stylish smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 available in India:

1. Noise Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

The Noise Smart Watch comes in various eye-catching colors and offers a swift, reliable connection. It features a "Do Not Disturb" mode for peaceful naps and boasts 100 sports modes along with over 150 cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

2. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED display and supporting over 120 sports modes. With Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS featuring 5 satellite positioning systems, this smartwatch ensures a seamless experience. It runs on Zepp OS, which is light on battery, lasting up to 15 days with typical usage. Additionally, it supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and is designed for everyday use.

3. Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Xiaomi's Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a feature-rich, affordable addition to the wearable ecosystem. With its sleek design and a 3.94cm HD Edge display, it offers standalone GPS for tracking workouts. The watch's 262 mAh battery provides up to 10 days of usage, eliminating the need for constant charging. It's a great entry-level smartwatch that won't strain your budget.

4. Redmi Watch 3 Active

The Redmi Watch 3 is a stylish and budget-friendly smartwatch packed with features for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users. Its generous 1.83-inch display with high brightness ensures an enjoyable experience. It excels in health and fitness tracking, including 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and stress calculation. With PIN lock, Strava integration, Bluetooth calling, SOS calling, and over 200 watch faces, it's versatile and appealing.

5. Amazfit Bip 3

Amazfit Bip 3 is an exceptional, budget-friendly smartwatch with a rich feature set. Its 1.69-inch display provides vibrant visuals, and the 280 mAh battery ensures up to two weeks of usage on a single charge. Health and fitness tracking are its strong suits, with a PAI health assessment system and sensors for heart rate, sleep, stress, and various sports activities. It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming. With its sleek design and affordability, the Amazfit Bip 3 is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile, budget-friendly smartwatch.

In short, whether you are interested in fitness tracking, staying connected, or simply boosting your daily life, there's a smartwatch on this list that suits your needs and budget. So, go ahead and pick the one that best matches your preferences and enjoy the convenience of having a smartwatch on your wrist.