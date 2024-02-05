Tim Cook on Vision Pro's transition from "monster" to "mind-blowing"

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Apple CEO Tim Cook provided deep insights into the development of the groundbreaking spatial computing headset, the Apple Vision Pro. And among the many notable points was that Cook himself was snapped for the first time actually wearing the headset, signalling a significant stride in the device's evolution. Not just that, it also signified that Cook was indicating his full backing for the product and that the company will be expanding a lot of resources on it to ensure its success.

The interview was done just ahead of the start of the Apple Vision Pro sale. Cook quickly signalled the device's pivotal role as Apple's 'next big thing.' This interview and the snapshot of Cook sporting the Vision Pro holds particular significance given the relative absence of senior company executives, including the CEO himself, donning the headset publicly since its announcement.

During the interview, Cook delved into the arduous journey of creating Apple's spatial computing headset. Recounting his initial encounter with the prototype approximately six to eight years ago, he described it as a formidable assemblage of screens, protruding wires linked to a distant supercomputer, buttons, and cameras resembling "whiskers." Cook portrayed this early iteration as a non-wearable "monster" or "apparatus," emphasising its raw developmental stage.

Among those virtually blown away by the product was Director James Cameron. When Vanity Fair asked him about his first encounter with the Apple Vision Pro, he said, “I would say my experience was religious.” He added, “I was skeptical at first. I don't bow down before the great god of Apple, but I was really, really blown away.”

Tim Cook's Insights on AI, Spatial Computing, and Technological Progress

Addressing broader questions about the trajectory of artificial intelligence, spatial computing, and the rapid evolution of technology, Cook maintained a cautious stance, acknowledging the difficulty in making precise predictions. When pressed on Apple's role in shaping the future, he emphasised the company's method of enthusiastic exploration and adapting to unexpected outcomes that arise during the developmental process.

Reflecting on the visionary aspect of Apple's endeavours, Cook disclosed his early awareness of the ultimate destination during the Vanity Fair interview. Cook actually indicated his faith in the product as the next big thing for Apple by saying, “I've known for years we would get here.” He added. “I didn't know when, but I knew that we would arrive here.”

And what kind of effect does the Apple Vision Pro have on Cook? The CEO said, "It's mind-blowing."

In a separate statement during the latest earnings call, Cook revealed that the Apple Vision Pro would debut in the United States initially, with plans for international expansion later in the year. Highlighting the headset's foundation on decades of Apple innovation, Cook positioned it as a revolutionary device, surpassing anything else in the market. The Apple Vision Pro, priced at $3499, represents the company's most significant product release since the Apple Watch nearly a decade ago, boasting a groundbreaking input system and promising unparalleled experiences for users and developers alike.

