Top Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches from Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, more

Top Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches from Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, more

Looking for the top Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches? Explore top smartwatch deals on Amazon, including Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 17:59 IST
Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic smartwatches
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
1/7 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event witnessed the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and  Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the latest addition to the smartwatch lineup. Check out their specs, features and price.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
2/7 The Watch 6 is available in two different sizes 40 and 44mm. Whereas the  Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Both the watches are available in two colours, The Watch 6 in silver and gold and the Watch 6 Classic in black and silver.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
3/7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is here.This new Galaxy Watch generation has paid more emphasis on health tracking. The watch will enable users to get personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
4/7 Samsung's Galaxy Watches focus on improving sleep with detailed Sleep Score Factor analysis. Each night, users are provided with comprehensive information regarding their sleep quality, including total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical recovery, and mental recovery.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
5/7 Additionally, with the smartwatches, users can set ideal running intensity levels based on users' ability using the new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature. Its Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep such as temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, Fall Detection and more. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
6/7 The watch also includes Samsung Wallet which has the latest update and introduces a unified feature that combines Pay and Pass, facilitating easy access to credit cards, IDs, tickets, boarding passes, and more. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
7/7 You can now pre-order both models and the sale will begin from August 11. The smaller versions of the Watch and Watch Classic are priced at USD 300 and USD 330, while the larger models are priced at USD 400 and USD 430.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
icon View all Images
Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches: Discover top discounts on Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and more. (Garmin)

The growing popularity of smartwatches is no surprise, given their real-time health-tracking capabilities and the convenience of having many phone-linked features right on your wrist. A smartwatch makes sense in every way possible. Now, you don't even have to pay the full amount! This Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering enticing discounts on some of the best smartwatches with enhanced fitness features. Whether you're thinking of gifting someone or treating yourself to a smartwatch, leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and others still have their offerings available after Black Friday. So, check out the top Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches including on Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more.

1. Garmin Epix Pro

For $805, the Garmin Epix Pro is now 20 percent off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. Boasting a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display, a powerful LED flashlight, and high-end materials like sapphire glass and titanium, it's a versatile companion for various activities.

2. Google Pixel Watch

Currently priced at $200 on Amazon, the Google Pixel Watch is discounted by a massive 43 percent for Cyber Monday. Equipped with built-in Fitbit activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, and an emergency SOS button, it's a versatile and affordable option.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Grab the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at a 23 percent discount for just $230 on Amazon. Featuring advanced sleep tracking, fitness capabilities, and safety features, the Watch 6 also offers a 20 percent larger display for a more immersive experience with widgets, notifications, and tracking features.

4. Apple Watch Series 9

The latest from Apple, the Series 9 smartwatch, is now available for $329 on Amazon, marking an 18 percent discount for Cyber Monday. With upgrades like Crash Detection and a convenient double-tap gesture for controlling your phone, the Series 9 also boasts more detailed Siri prompts.

5. Apple Watch Ultra 2

Available at $739 on Amazon, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged smartwatch with standout features. The programmable Action Button offers a variety of workout and adventure functions, while the dual-frequency GPS overcomes interference, and the dual integrated speakers provide clarity for phone calls.

Take advantage of these Cyber Monday deals to snag a feature-packed smartwatch from top brands without breaking the bank.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 17:59 IST
    Trending News

