Top Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches from Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, more

The growing popularity of smartwatches is no surprise, given their real-time health-tracking capabilities and the convenience of having many phone-linked features right on your wrist. A smartwatch makes sense in every way possible. Now, you don't even have to pay the full amount! This Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering enticing discounts on some of the best smartwatches with enhanced fitness features. Whether you're thinking of gifting someone or treating yourself to a smartwatch, leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and others still have their offerings available after Black Friday. So, check out the top Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches including on Garmin Epix Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more.

1. Garmin Epix Pro

For $805, the Garmin Epix Pro is now 20 percent off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. Boasting a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display, a powerful LED flashlight, and high-end materials like sapphire glass and titanium, it's a versatile companion for various activities.

2. Google Pixel Watch

Currently priced at $200 on Amazon, the Google Pixel Watch is discounted by a massive 43 percent for Cyber Monday. Equipped with built-in Fitbit activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, and an emergency SOS button, it's a versatile and affordable option.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Grab the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at a 23 percent discount for just $230 on Amazon. Featuring advanced sleep tracking, fitness capabilities, and safety features, the Watch 6 also offers a 20 percent larger display for a more immersive experience with widgets, notifications, and tracking features.

4. Apple Watch Series 9

The latest from Apple, the Series 9 smartwatch, is now available for $329 on Amazon, marking an 18 percent discount for Cyber Monday. With upgrades like Crash Detection and a convenient double-tap gesture for controlling your phone, the Series 9 also boasts more detailed Siri prompts.

5. Apple Watch Ultra 2

Available at $739 on Amazon, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged smartwatch with standout features. The programmable Action Button offers a variety of workout and adventure functions, while the dual-frequency GPS overcomes interference, and the dual integrated speakers provide clarity for phone calls.

Take advantage of these Cyber Monday deals to snag a feature-packed smartwatch from top brands without breaking the bank.