Top Oppo earbuds under Rs. 5500: Check out Enco Buds, Enco Air 2, Enco X and more

Earpieces are an important device that is used in our day-to-day life, whether for private purposes or professional. If you travelling in a crowded place or simply attending a meeting you need high-quality earbuds to make your life easier. If you are someone who is looking for great noise-cancelling earbuds then check out the list of Oppo earbuds Due to Amazon's Great Indian Festival, all Oppo devices including earbuds are available at a huge discounted price. Check the list below.

Oppo Earbuds

Oppo Enco Buds: The Oppo Enco Buds feature a 6-hour battery life on a single charge and a total of 24 hours of playback with the charging case. Its features include a Type-C charging port(on the case), touch controls, low-latency gaming mode of 80ms, IP54 dust and water resistance, automatic pairing, and intelligent call noise cancellation. The buds can support a Bluetooth transmission range of up to 10 meters. The Oppo Enco Buds retails for Rs.3999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.1599.

B096YBVZP3-1

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro: It comes with various smart features such as in-ear wear detection, one-earbud usage, app support, customisable touch controls, volume controls via earbuds, and more. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro feature a 7-hour battery life on a single charge and a total of 28 hours of playback with the charging case. The buds are IP54 dust and water-resistant so you don't have to worry about sweat or rain damaging your buds. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is priced at Rs.2999, however from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.3499 giving you a 30 percent discount.

B0B1ZYJK71-2

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: The Oppo earbuds offer impressive battery life as it has 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the case. It is equipped with a 12.4 mm large dynamic driver, Flagship-grade 49 dB Active noise cancellation, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. It offers an immersive gaming experience with 47ms ultra-low latency. The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro retails for Rs.7999, however, you can get it for just Rs.4999 from Amazon, giving you a 38 percent discount.

B0C9Q3TW83-3

Oppo Enco X: The earbud offers a 25-hour battery life on a single charge without any noise cancellation and 20 hours with ANC turned on. The buds automatically connect when the case is opened, and disconnect when you put the headphones back to the case. It features dual-core chip and a dual-microphone design which enables improved noise cancellation performance. The Oppo Enco X is priced at Rs.19990, however, you can get it for just Rs.5195 giving you a 74 percent discount.

B08MVC9CTC-4

Oppo Enco Air2i: It features a 10mm drivers titanized driver for powerful bass. It also supports AI noise cancellation technology for calls. It offers up to 28 hours of playback time on a single charge with the case. It sports Bluetooth version 5.2 with a range of 10m and is powered by Dolby Atmos for amazing sound quality. The buds are priced at Rs.3999, however from Amazon, you can get them for just Rs.1999, giving you a 50 percent discount.