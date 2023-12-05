Top premium earphones of 2023, from Apple, Bose to Sennheiser, check them out now

In the ever-expanding realm of true wireless earphones, the choices are abundant, catering to diverse needs such as immersive noise cancellation during flights or durability for workouts. Wireless earphones have become the standard, boasting reliable Bluetooth connectivity. Companies are engaged in a competition to maximise features in increasingly compact designs. Typically, premium earphones offer an extensive list of features, while basic functionality characterises the more affordable models. When selecting your next earphones, carefully assess essential features like automatic pausing and multipoint connectivity and more. To get over the overwhelming array of options, here are the five earphones that captivated us the most in 2023, from Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 to Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)

Experience Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency through the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C), providing a genuine wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. The H2 chip, coupled with Apple Vision Pro and a wireless audio protocol, unlocks a robust 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with significantly reduced audio latency. The earbuds and case boast an improved IP54 rating, enhancing dust resistance for adventurous users.

Pros

Excellent ANC

Seamless integration with Apple devices

USB-C port

Cons

No hi-res audio support with other Apple devices

2. Jabra Elite 10

Jabra Elite 10 earbuds introduce Dolby Atmos and are the first from Jabra to support Dolby Head Tracking. Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which adapts to the wearer's surroundings, and Jabra ComfortFit technology for a natural, breathable fit. The Jabra Elite 10 is equipped with 6-mic call technology, a 6-hour battery (27 hours with the case), wireless charging, and Bluetooth Multipoint connection.

Pros

Excellent sound quality

HearThrough feature

Seamless integration with other devices

Cons

Expensive

Battery life could have been better

3. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbud

Bose asserts improved voice call quality with the new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. Leveraging Snapdragon Sound support, sound quality sees enhancements. Android users can stream music with the AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec at a higher bit rate than other AAC or SBC codecs, provided their connection is robust. Both "Ultra" versions of the audio products incorporate Snapdragon Sound. The new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds claim up to six hours of battery life with Immersive Audio off, compared to four hours with it on.

Pros

Sound quality

Comfortable

Decent battery life

Cons

Poor app support

Overprices

4. Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's WF-1000XM5 earphones feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, powered by the Sony Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips, enhancing the Noise Cancellation feature. Supporting SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats, the earbuds boast DSEE Extreme upscaling technology and an Ambient Sound Mode. Sony claims improved call quality through bone conduction sensors and deep neural network (DNN) programming, mitigating background noise. With Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connection, head-tracking, and 360 Reality Audio, they're IPX4-rated. Battery-wise, ANC active, call time reaches six hours, music playback up to eight. Turning off noise cancellation extends call time to seven hours and music playback to 12. The case provides an additional 24 hours, supporting wireless and fast charging, with a weight of 5.9 grams per earbud and 39 grams with the case.

Pros

Build quality

Hi-Res support

Smart features

Cons

ANC could have been better

Overpriced

Uncomfortable

5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the third iteration in the Momentum earbuds lineup, retains the case design of its predecessor but with rounded and curved earbuds. A notable change is the front-facing USB-C charging port. The earbuds feature 7mm dynamic drivers for deep bass and adaptive ANC technology adjusting noise cancellation. Users can switch to transparency mode. Custom profiles are available, and the Smart Control App allows audio customization. Codecs include AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive. With three microphones per earbud for clear calls, the IPX4-rated earbuds offer 7 hours of playback, with the case providing an extra 21 hours.

Pros

Impressive sound quality

Good ANC

Cons

Bounded EQ settings

bad call quality