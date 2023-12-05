Icon
Home Wearables News Top premium earphones of 2023, from Apple, Bose to Sennheiser, check them out now

Top premium earphones of 2023, from Apple, Bose to Sennheiser, check them out now

Discover the top premium earphones of 2023, offering impressive features. From AirPods Pro, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 to Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 21:04 IST
Icon
premium earphones of 2023
Explore the top premium earphones of 2023 from Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 to Bose QuietComfort Ultra. (Pexels)
premium earphones of 2023
Explore the top premium earphones of 2023 from Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 to Bose QuietComfort Ultra. (Pexels)

In the ever-expanding realm of true wireless earphones, the choices are abundant, catering to diverse needs such as immersive noise cancellation during flights or durability for workouts. Wireless earphones have become the standard, boasting reliable Bluetooth connectivity. Companies are engaged in a competition to maximise features in increasingly compact designs. Typically, premium earphones offer an extensive list of features, while basic functionality characterises the more affordable models. When selecting your next earphones, carefully assess essential features like automatic pausing and multipoint connectivity and more. To get over the overwhelming array of options, here are the five earphones that captivated us the most in 2023, from Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 to Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)

Experience Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency through the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C), providing a genuine wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. The H2 chip, coupled with Apple Vision Pro and a wireless audio protocol, unlocks a robust 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with significantly reduced audio latency. The earbuds and case boast an improved IP54 rating, enhancing dust resistance for adventurous users.

Pros

  • Excellent ANC
  • Seamless integration with Apple devices
  • USB-C port

Cons

  • No hi-res audio support with other Apple devices
B0CHX719JD-1

2. Jabra Elite 10

Jabra Elite 10 earbuds introduce Dolby Atmos and are the first from Jabra to support Dolby Head Tracking. Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which adapts to the wearer's surroundings, and Jabra ComfortFit technology for a natural, breathable fit. The Jabra Elite 10 is equipped with 6-mic call technology, a 6-hour battery (27 hours with the case), wireless charging, and Bluetooth Multipoint connection.

Pros

  • Excellent sound quality
  • HearThrough feature
  • Seamless integration with other devices

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Battery life could have been better
B0CH86QNSG-2

3. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbud

Bose asserts improved voice call quality with the new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. Leveraging Snapdragon Sound support, sound quality sees enhancements. Android users can stream music with the AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec at a higher bit rate than other AAC or SBC codecs, provided their connection is robust. Both "Ultra" versions of the audio products incorporate Snapdragon Sound. The new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds claim up to six hours of battery life with Immersive Audio off, compared to four hours with it on.

Pros

  • Sound quality
  • Comfortable
  • Decent battery life

Cons

  • Poor app support
  • Overprices
B0B4PSQHD5-3

4. Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's WF-1000XM5 earphones feature an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, powered by the Sony Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips, enhancing the Noise Cancellation feature. Supporting SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats, the earbuds boast DSEE Extreme upscaling technology and an Ambient Sound Mode. Sony claims improved call quality through bone conduction sensors and deep neural network (DNN) programming, mitigating background noise. With Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connection, head-tracking, and 360 Reality Audio, they're IPX4-rated. Battery-wise, ANC active, call time reaches six hours, music playback up to eight. Turning off noise cancellation extends call time to seven hours and music playback to 12. The case provides an additional 24 hours, supporting wireless and fast charging, with a weight of 5.9 grams per earbud and 39 grams with the case.

Pros

  • Build quality
  • Hi-Res support
  • Smart features

Cons

  • ANC could have been better
  • Overpriced
  • Uncomfortable
B0C345M3T7-4

5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, the third iteration in the Momentum earbuds lineup, retains the case design of its predecessor but with rounded and curved earbuds. A notable change is the front-facing USB-C charging port. The earbuds feature 7mm dynamic drivers for deep bass and adaptive ANC technology adjusting noise cancellation. Users can switch to transparency mode. Custom profiles are available, and the Smart Control App allows audio customization. Codecs include AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive. With three microphones per earbud for clear calls, the IPX4-rated earbuds offer 7 hours of playback, with the case providing an extra 21 hours.

Pros

  • Impressive sound quality
  • Good ANC

Cons

  • Bounded EQ settings
  • bad call quality
B09RZLWJQ8-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 21:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon