    Home Wearables News Truke Buds A1 priced at 1299 on launch! Packs 48hr battery, Hybrid ANC

    Truke Buds A1 priced at 1299 on launch! Packs 48hr battery, Hybrid ANC

    Truke has launched another addition to its range of TWS earbuds in India with the introduction of Truke Buds A1. Check out its features, price, availability and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 17:58 IST
    BoAt, Boult to Noise - check these 5 wireless earbuds with IPX rating that you can buy now
    image caption
    1/5 BoAt Airdopes 141 promises to deliver a playback time of up to 42 hours along with ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge; while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface. It comes protected with IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance at just Rs. 1,499. (Boat)
    Boult Audio
    2/5 Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS earbuds come with One Touch Control & Voice Assistant. Company claims to offer a playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge. And IPX rating? It has IPX7 waterproof which makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes. You can get this for Rs. 1,799. (Amazon)
    image caption
    3/5 Boult Audio Airbass Fx1 TWS Earbuds offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge, plus carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds. In total, it can provide a total play-time of up to 32 Hours. This also comes with its IPX5 water-resistant at just Rs. 1,499. (Amazon)
    image caption
    4/5 Noise Air Buds+ Truly Wireless earbuds comes with an Instacharge that gives 80-minutes of playtime in just 8-minutes of charge. You can also connect on go with its Hyper Sync technology. Protected with IPX4 rating, it is available for Rs. 1,799. (Noise)
    image caption
    5/5 Blaupunkt BTW07 ANC earbuds offers Active Noise Cancellations with its Moksha BTW07 ANC noise cancelling earbuds, which offers up to 7 hours of playtime with each charge and an additional 40 hours with the included charging case. It gets IPX4 rating which is available for Rs. 2,499. (Amazon)
    Truke Buds A1
    View all Images
    Truke Buds A1 is the company’s latest entry into the affordable TWS earbuds segment. (Truke)

    Truke has today introduced its most-awaited TWS earbuds in India with the launch of Truke Buds A1 in the affordable earbuds segment. The earbuds are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 250+ active service centers across the nation and enjoy a premium after-sales experience, according to the company.

    At the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India said, “Our new Product, Buds A1 is in line with our vision to provide made-in-India premium-quality audio accessories to our consumers at an affordable price. We are introducing one of the most affordable TWS with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features to enhance the overall experience for our users.”

    Check out Truke Buds A1's features, price, availability and more.

    Truke Buds A1: Features

    Truke Buds A1 comes with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30dB noise cancellation along with Quad-MIC ENC for clear calling experience. It also offers a highly Cinematic Music Experience with 10mm Real Titanium Speaker Drivers. To further enhance the music experience, Buds A1 has 3 present EQ modes- Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, and Movie Mode. Earbuds can also be seamlessly decked with One Step Instant Paring Technology providing Faster Connection and Greater Stability with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. To cater to the gamers, it supports ultra-low latency up to 50ms.

    Moreover, the earbuds promise a playtime of up to 48 hours (about 2 days) and 10 hours of Playtime on a single charge (with ANC Off). It has a USB-C Fast charging with a 300mAh battery capacity for super-fast charging.

    Truke Buds A1: Pricing and Availability

    Truke Buds A1 will go on sale on Amazon starting March 3 at a special price of Rs. 1299. After the offer period ends, it will be available for purchase at Rs. 1499. The preorders for Truke Buds A1 have already started.

    It is available in textured classic case design in two colour variants - Blue and Black.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 17:57 IST

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 17:57 IST
