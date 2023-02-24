Truke Buds A1 priced at 1299 on launch! Packs 48hr battery, Hybrid ANC

Truke has today introduced its most-awaited TWS earbuds in India with the launch of Truke Buds A1 in the affordable earbuds segment. The earbuds are supported by 1 year of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 250+ active service centers across the nation and enjoy a premium after-sales experience, according to the company.

At the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India said, “Our new Product, Buds A1 is in line with our vision to provide made-in-India premium-quality audio accessories to our consumers at an affordable price. We are introducing one of the most affordable TWS with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features to enhance the overall experience for our users.”

Check out Truke Buds A1's features, price, availability and more.

Truke Buds A1: Features

Truke Buds A1 comes with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30dB noise cancellation along with Quad-MIC ENC for clear calling experience. It also offers a highly Cinematic Music Experience with 10mm Real Titanium Speaker Drivers. To further enhance the music experience, Buds A1 has 3 present EQ modes- Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, and Movie Mode. Earbuds can also be seamlessly decked with One Step Instant Paring Technology providing Faster Connection and Greater Stability with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. To cater to the gamers, it supports ultra-low latency up to 50ms.

Moreover, the earbuds promise a playtime of up to 48 hours (about 2 days) and 10 hours of Playtime on a single charge (with ANC Off). It has a USB-C Fast charging with a 300mAh battery capacity for super-fast charging.

Truke Buds A1: Pricing and Availability

Truke Buds A1 will go on sale on Amazon starting March 3 at a special price of Rs. 1299. After the offer period ends, it will be available for purchase at Rs. 1499. The preorders for Truke Buds A1 have already started.

It is available in textured classic case design in two colour variants - Blue and Black.