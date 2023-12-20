Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds unveiled with Wireless Audio and Advanced Features; check price

Icon
Truke, one of India's leading TWS brand, introduces the Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds, priced at INR 1499, featuring Six-Mics Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation and dual-connectivity.

| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 23:26 IST
Experience the future of wireless audio with the Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds that promise clarity, gaming precision, and customization. Priced at INR 1499, it will be available from December 26.
Truke, the rapidly growing TWS brand in India, has unveiled its latest addition to the Clarity series – the Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds. Priced at INR 1499, these earbuds aim to set new standards in wireless audio experiences with premium features such as Dual Pairing, Six-Mics Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, and battery indicators. Available for purchase from December 26th on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in, the Clarity Six TWS Earbuds promise clarity in communication.

The standout feature of the Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds is the Six-Mics Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, ensuring uninterrupted conversations even in noisy environments. Additionally, the seamless dual-connectivity feature allows users to effortlessly switch between two devices, catering to their dynamic lifestyles.

Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO and Co-founder of Truke, expressed his excitement about the positive response received by the Clarity series, having sold over 250K+ products in just three months. He anticipates a similar reception for the Clarity Six and emphasizes Truke's commitment to launching customer-centric and affordable products that redefine the Indian consumer tech segment.

The TWS earbuds boast a robust battery, providing up to 80 hours of extended playtime with the charging case. A single charge offers up to 10 hours of playtime. For gaming enthusiasts, Truke brings ultra-low latency of up to 35ms, which will ensure a seamless and responsive gaming experience with minimal delay. The earbuds also deliver a cinematic music experience with 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers, producing high-fidelity sound with deep bass and clear treble.

Customization is key with the inclusion of 3 Preset Equalizer Modes, and the hassle-free 1-Step Pairing Technology simplifies the setup process. The advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures greater stability and faster connections for an optimized wireless experience. Truke offers a 12-month warranty for the earbuds, supported by a network of 350+ active service centers nationwide, ensuring a seamless and premium after-sales experience.

