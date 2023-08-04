Home Wearables News URBAN launches Titanium, Dream and Rage luxury edition smartwatches; check prices, specs

URBAN launches Titanium, Dream and Rage luxury edition smartwatches; check prices, specs

URBAN introduces new luxury edition smartwatches. The collection includes Titanium, Dream and Rage for men and women.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 10:12 IST
URBAN launches Titanium, Dream and Rage luxury edition smartwatches in India.

URBAN, a homegrown smart wearable brand, has unveiled its latest Luxury Edition smartwatches, featuring three marquee products - URBAN Titanium, URBAN Dream and URBAN Rage. These new smartwatches offer a combination of technology and sophistication, providing users with a premium classic look and feel. The collection includes designs tailored for both men and women, catering to diverse tastes and styles. The URBAN Titanium, designed for men, exudes smart and stylish aesthetics, while URBAN Dream and URBAN Rage cater to women who seek chic and elegant accessories. The collection is affordably priced, starting at just Rs. 3299.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, shared his thoughts on the launch, stating, "As smartwatches have evolved, they have become more than just fitness gadgets; they represent a reflection of our personal style. With this new collection, we aim to offer something that is not only stylish and classic but also technologically advanced."

URBAN Titanium

URBAN Titanium features a classic corporate design with a zinc alloy finish and a stainless strap, creating a high-end appeal for this sleek and contemporary smartwatch. It sports a large 1.43-inch Ultra HD IPS Display, delivering clear and vibrant colors. With over 100 customizable watch faces, Bluetooth calling, and an AI voice assistant, URBAN Titanium is a powerhouse of functionality. Additionally, its lightweight build, support for 100+ sports modes, and dedicated dual sensors for SpO2, HR & BP monitoring make it a perfect blend of style and features.

URBAN Dream

For women seeking elegance and cultural fusion, the URBAN Dream smartwatch is an ideal choice. Designed to complement both contemporary Western outfits and traditional Indian attire, URBAN Dream showcases elegance. Its 1.32-inch Classic round dial and premium stainless steel design radiate sophistication. The metal strap adds a touch of refinement while ensuring comfort, making it feel feather-light on the wrist. URBAN Dream also offers over 150 customizable watch faces, multiple sports modes, dedicated health monitoring sensors, and more, making it a versatile and stylish accessory for the modern woman.

URBAN Rage

URBAN Rage, on the other hand, makes a bold statement with its leather strap and 1.32- inch Classic round dial ultra HD Bright display. The premium stainless steel design combined with a premium PU Leather Strap adds a touch of luxury and elegance to the smartwatch. With Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, more than 150 customizable watch faces, and three elegant color options, URBAN Rage is crafted to leave a lasting impression. Its 100+ sports modes and comprehensive health monitoring, including sleep and menstruation cycle tracking, make this watch a must-have for the active individual.

The Luxury Edition smartwatches - URBAN Titanium, URBAN Dream, and URBAN Rage - are now available for purchase on the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms, and all leading retail outlets. URBAN Titanium is offered in Matt Black and Metallic Silver, starting at an introductory price of 3499. URBAN Dream comes in Rose Gold and Mystic Silver color options, launched at an inaugural price of 3499. URBAN Rage is available in Flamingo Pink, Starlight, and Cosmic White, with an inaugural price of 3299.

With URBAN's Luxury Edition smartwatches, consumers can now stay stylish while enjoying the latest technological advancements in the world of wearables.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 10:12 IST
