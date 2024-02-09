Valentine’s Day gift: From Noise to Sony, check out these newly launched earbuds to surprise your partner

Valentine's Day gift: Just five days left for Valentine's Day which means you have very little time to get your partner the gift of their dreams. If you are confused about what to gift your loved one then we have got you covered. As the new month has begun, electronic companies tend to launch their new innovations. In recent weeks, companies like Noise, Sony, boAt and others have launched their new earbuds innovation. Gifting a newly launched tech would be perfect for your partner and these earbuds are also available at huge discounted prices. Check out the list of newly launched earbuds here to buy a loving Valentine's Day gift. Products included in this article 42% OFF Noise Newly Launched Buds Xero Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (Upto 50dB), in-Ear Detection, Sound+ Algorithm, 12.4MM Driver, 50H Playtime, BT v5.3(Chrome Beige) 21% OFF Sony INZONE Buds WF-G700N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming in-Ear Earbuds, with 24 Hour Battery, for Mobile, PC, PS5, 360 Spatial Sound, 30ms Low Latency, USB-C Dongle & LE Audio (LC3)- Black (1,825) 57% OFF boAt Immortal 111 TWS Earbuds with up to 40 Hours of Playtime, 40 ms Super-Low Latency Beast™ Mode, RGB LEDs, Quad Mics with ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™ Tech, IPX4, BTv5.3(Black Sabre) (106) 62% OFF Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Charcoal Black) (23,570) 66% OFF Boult Audio Newly Launched W50 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Dual Tone Fast Charging Case, 13mm Bass Drivers, IPX5 TWS (Ash Black) (1,112)

Valentine's Day gift: Newly launched earbuds

Noise Buds Xero:

The Noise earbuds feature 12.4 mm drivers powered by High Fidelity Acoustics for a crystal clear sound experience. They come with a Sound+TM algorithm for call clarity which is backed by AI to give an uninterrupted call experience. The Noise Buds Xero feature 50dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC for eliminating noise. It also automatically pauses the music when one earbud is out. This is a perfect Valentine's Day gift as you can get the new device for your partner too at a discounted price on Amazon.

Specifications Bluetooth version: 5.3 Water resistance: IPX5 ANC: Yes Special Features: Sweatproof, Lightweight, Rechargeable Battery, more Battery life: Up to 50 hours Drivers: 12.4 mm

2. Sony INZONE Buds:

The Sony Buds feature an 8.4-mm driver with noise-cancelling technology for an immersive sound experience. They also come with customized spatial sound so users can set their limits based on their preferences. The low-power-consumption processor L1 provides up to 12 hours of battery life in the headphones, with up to 24 hours of total battery life with the charging case. It also provides a low latency of less than 30 ms. These earbuds are specially built for gamers who are pursuing professional gaming.

Specifications Bluetooth version: 5.3 Water resistance: IPX4 ANC: Yes Special Features: ‎Noise Cancellation, spatial sound, lasting battery Battery life: Up to 12 hours Drivers: 8.4-mm

3. boAt Immortal 111:

The Boat earbuds feature 13mm dual drivers for high-quality boAt Signature sound. These earbuds are designed for gamers and they also feature RGB lights on the body to make it look more attractive. The earbuds are backed by Quad Mics with ENx Technology for a clear sound while talking. The boAt Immortal 111 provides low latency of up to 40 ms and its BEAST mode eliminates delays between the sound and video. They offer instant touch functions that make navigating the controls smooth.

Specifications Bluetooth version: 5.3 Water resistance: IPX4 ANC: No Special Features: Built-In Voice Assistant, ENx Technology, more Battery life: Up to 40 hours Drivers: 13 mm

4. Noise Buds VS104 Max:

The earbuds feature 13mm drivers for an immersive sound experience. They are backed by Active Noise Cancellation with up to 25 dB to eliminate background noise. The Noise Buds VS104 Max supports a Quad mic with ENC for clear calls and voice quality. They provide low latency of up to 50ms which stays in sync with your audio and enjoy a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, it offers up to 45-hour playtime.

Specifications Bluetooth version: 5.3 Water resistance: IPX5 ANC: Yes Special Features: Fast charging, Volume control, ANC, more Battery life: Up to 45 hours Drivers: 13 mm

5. Boult Audio W50:

The earbuds sport 13mm Bass Drivers for great audio and sound experience. They come with touch-sensitive controls through which you can adjust volume and change tracks, or answer calls with a tap on the bud. Boult Audio W50 also provides 45ms of low latency mode for uninterrupted gaming. They support Zen Quad Mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation to enjoy crisp, clear phone calls, even in noisy surroundings. Lastly, the earbuds offer 50 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Specifications Bluetooth version: 5.3 Water resistance: IPX5 ANC: No Special Features: Quad Mic ENC for Crystal Clear Calls, Sweatproof, Noise Isolation, more Battery life: Up to 50 hours Drivers: 13 mm

